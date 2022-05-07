NURSES 2022/TONI WHITFIELD: Her calling is community nursing

The nomination: "Caring," "compassionate" and a "consistent rock" are just a few words that Toni Whitfield’s nominators, Johnna Patrick and Kelly Moore, use to describe this outstanding nurse.

Patrick has worked with Toni with hospice and during her time with her learned to have a great respect for her as a nurse stating that she gives her patients, caregivers and families a genuine love, compassion and holistic care during a very difficult time in their life.

“It not only shows in her actions but also her ability to soothe with her words,” Patrick says. “It takes a special person inside and out to be a hospice nurse and if I was facing an end-of-life experience, I would want Toni to be by my side.”

A colleague of Toni’s, Kelly Moore says that Toni embraces her patients as if they are her family. Toni is a soft-spoken, kind and very humble person who quietly transforms into a fearless nurse providing excellent patient care. She is available for her patients and their family, even when it is not her turn to be on-call!

Moore says it is not uncommon for Toni to share a lunch with her patients, make a friendly, unscheduled visit to merely provide comfort, or spend hours on the phone through the night coaching and supporting family members and patients during some of their hardest times.

In March 2021, Toni found herself on a ventilator fighting COVID. She spent three weeks in the hospital and nine days at home recovering. Through her own illness, she became even more empathetic to what her patients go through. She continues to work fearlessly in the face of COVID, showing so much passion for patient care!

Toni Whitfield has worked in many nursing fields, such as hospital, acute nursing rehabilitation, long-term care, home health and has now been with MSA Hospice for Orangeburg and Aiken for the last year-and-a-half. She has an associate degree in nursing from Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College and is a wife and mother of three, along with three “fur babies.”

Why did you want to be a nurse? "I have always wanted to be nurse since childhood. The kindness, compassion that nurses demonstrate during people’s lowest point in life makes all the difference in their lives. I have always had a servant’s heart and loved being of help to others, so nursing made sense to me as a career choice."

Memories: "Community health nursing offers many challenges in different ways than you would encounter in a clinical setting. Home health and hospice nursing, taking care of people in their home, you see some unusual things such as unusual pets. I have encountered giant lizards, snakes, opossums and a monkey. I have performed wound care with a literal monkey on my back who attached to me and screamed as if he was in pain when I would leave the home. I have done visits with a gentleman who would hold his giant python snake the entire visit. I have been chased by hogs, turkeys and a raccoon one time. When you go into people’s homes, you never know what you get."

What is the most rewarding/challenging part of your job? "Hospice nursing has special challenges. We enter patients’ and family members’ lives at one of the darkest and scariest times. Being there to comfort the patient and family through the process, caring for the whole patient body, mind and soul. Hospice care is also rewarding as you care for an individual and keep them comfortable for however long they have on this earth so they can make memories with their family and friends in their home and honor their wishes with dignity and respect. Providing a listening ear and compassion to the family as well to help them through the changes that will come."

The future: "Nursing as a profession has always been by nature a strong, persevering field. Nurses are cut from a tough cloth and will continue to make a difference in other’s lives no matter the challenges set before us. As new nurses come to the profession, I will continue to hope that we train them to be competent, compassionate souls who will carry on the nursing spirit. I myself have found my calling in community nursing and see myself following this path for the rest of my nursing career."

COVID-19: "Nurses are a vital component of health care and as we met the COVID infection head on, many challenges occurred in how we protected ourselves, our patients, our families and our co-workers. We will see long-term effects from the COVID virus on people’s health for years to come, along with many changes in practices and evidence-based care. Our country and our health care system have been through this trial, and we all have made it through."

