NURSES 2022/STACI FRAZIER: 'Making a difference in people's lives'

The nomination: Jasmyn Walker says of her mother, Staci Frazier, that she is the best nurse anyone could ask for! She says that she is a remarkable sister and an admirable mother to her and her sister.

“I can tell she has a deep passion for nursing. She is very caring and often makes sacrifices to make sure the people around her, whether that be family members or patients, are doing well and have everything they need,” Walker says.

"Staci lost her mother, who was also a nurse, to COVID in 2020 but continued to provide care and is continuing to heal by caring for others. Despite all of the hardships she went through, she never gave up. She always persevered through any inconvenience she had and made a way for us.

“I aspire to be like that in many ways and she inspires me in many ways. She exudes beauty and resilience and I am glad to call her my mom. She is the best mom anyone could ask for!”

Staci Frazier is a nurse for the Bamberg County Disabilities and Special Needs Board. She’s been a nurse for 3-1/2 years, and before that, she was a dialysis tech for 15 years. She has an associate degree in public service-early childhood education. She has two daughters and lost her husband to colon cancer in April 2015. She also started her own LLC, “Not Your Ordinary Nurse,” and teaches CPR and first aid for the Red Cross and American Heart Association. She plans to start a scholarship in memory of her mother, Arnita Frazier.

Why did you want to be a nurse? "I became a nurse because I love helping people. Being a nurse has given me the opportunity to make a positive difference in the lives of my patients, their families and my community."

Memories: "One event I will always remember was 4-20-2015. I was at work and received the call about my husband passing away. My husband was on dialysis for a short period of time, and I was a dialysis tech. I never thought I would be able to work in dialysis again and often questioned why God was punishing me be making me return to dialysis three weeks after my husband’s death. Having the constant reminder was a torture.

"As the years went by, I became stronger, more empathetic and sensitive to my patients, and I owe that to my husband’s death. Sometimes God causes affliction to break you and rebuild you into who he desires for you to be."

The most rewarding/challenging part of the job: "The most rewarding part of my job is making a difference in people’s lives and having a different experience daily, sometimes good and sometimes bad. The most challenging part of my job is seeing my patients pass away, and the shortage of nurses."

The future: "I plan on continuing my nursing education by receiving my bachelor’s degree in RN and become a heart perfusionist (RN)."

COVID-19: "I became a nurse one year before the COVID pandemic. During this pandemic, I have gained lots of knowledge and experience taking care of critically ill patients. I have also learned to never take people for granted and to treat everyone with dignity and respect. I lost my mother to COVID. She was and RN for 32 years, and this will affect me during the entire duration of my nursing career. Continuing to provide care while I struggle with my mom’s loss is a rollercoaster of emotions, but it will also make me the best nurse for my patients and community."

