NURSES 2022/SHANNON STILLINGER: 'I really wanted to help people'

The nomination: Mikaela Johnson is a colleague of Shannon Stillinger’s and submitted her nomination, saying, “Shannon is a registered nurse with over 11 years of nursing experience. She joined Grove Park’s team in 2013 as a hospice nurse, where she continues to serve as a diabetic educator. Shannon enjoys helping patients one-on-one with their diabetic conditions.

"Her experience comes from working in the emergency room and serving patients with acute hemodialysis. Shannon also specializes in beauty and skin care services. Serving as the lead manager over Grove Park’s beauty products and aesthetic services, she brings a vast knowledge of skin care solutions to the team. Shannon is an active member of the American Diabetes Association and American Association of Diabetes Educators.”

Shannon R. Stillinger has worked at the Regional Medical Center as an emergency room RN from 2008-09, at Davita Dialysis as an acute inpatient dialysis RN from 2009-11 and at Grove Park Hospice as a hospice RN case manager promoted to patient care coordinator from 2011-13. Her current position is at Grove Park Medical Clinic as a diabetic educator and staff RN, starting in 2013. She’s been married to Kevin Stillinger for 24 years, and they have a 19-year-old daughter, Camille, and a 13-year-old son, Mason. She has a bachelor of science in sociology from Charleston Southern University and an associate degree in nursing from Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College.

Why did you become a nurse? "It sounds cliché, but I really wanted to help people. Before I became a nurse, I was a case manager at RMC. I began working with the nurses and doctors and wanted to be more involved with the patients’ care. I found nursing to be one of the most rewarding careers in the lives of others.

"The nursing profession is an exciting job that makes a difference; every day is a different day. Nursing provides a variety of professional opportunities with a steady industry to grow in. I cannot see myself doing anything else. I enjoy going to work due to the huge sense of purpose and fulfillment. Knowing that my care, touch, voice and time can make a difference in a patient’s day is one of the most rewarding feelings as a nurse."

Memories: "One of the most memorable experiences was when I was employed as a hospice nurse. I found this time in my life to be one of the most rewarding fields of nursing. To help patients and family with end of life can be very challenging. It takes empathy, compassion and understanding to be a hospice nurse. It is not a field that a lot of nurses want to go into.

"The death of a loved one can be frightening and an intimidating time for the patient and family. As a nurse, you help navigate through this, and hopefully provide all involved closure, comfort and peace they need.

"You create a bond with the patient and family that lasts a lifetime. It can be a beautiful moment for the family to hold their loved one’s hand and watch them transition peacefully and comfortably. Witnessing different moments like this will always have a special place in my heart and help me become a better nurse."

The most rewarding part of the job: "The most rewarding part of my job now that I currently have is to see patients take control of their health. Not to ignore their medical condition and wait for something bad to happen. They take the advice and education that they are given and see the difference in how they feel medically."

The most challenging part of the job: "The most challenging part of the job is lack of resources for patients that are 65 years and older. They have a hard time affording their medications due to high deductibles and copays. A majority of these patients are on a limited budget and will have to pick and choose which medication they can afford month to month. There are very little resources to help them once they are on Medicare."

Future: "For me personally, I plan to continue to help patients in our community by educating and assisting them in their health care needs. Nursing will continue to evolve and have unlimited opportunities -- unfortunately that may have a lot to do with COVID-19. I feel more nurses will leave the hospital setting and seek employment in a less taxing environment."

COVID-19: "The coronavirus was very challenging and frightening. I experienced a lot of different emotions because you were concerned for the patient, yourself and your own family. Providing patience, reassurance and empathy was important during this time. Where I am currently employed, we took extra precautions with PPE and did not allow patients to come in when COVID was at its peak in our county. We found it challenging at times to provide care through telehealth -- patients who did not have good cellular data that lived in rural areas or patients that were not able to grasp the concept of virtual visits due to many issues.

"The pandemic has accelerated the urgency of health care as patients realize they have more virtual and digital options for services. The COVID-19 pandemic caused health care workers to quickly pivot to technology to take care of patients. Another impact of COVID-19 was on the nursing community, causing heavy workloads and nursing shortages. The changes that have occurred have been both positive and negative on health care."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0