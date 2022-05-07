NURSES 2022/RACHEL RUSSELL: Always wants to be able to 'fix it'

The nomination: Elizabeth Brown couldn’t be more thankful for Rachel Russell.

“Rachel is the youngest nurse I have ever encountered in my life but the amount of knowledge and compassion she has for the nursing field is phenomenal,” Brown says. “She works hard and goes above and beyond for her patients. She took care of my mom as a CNA. Now she’s an LPN and I am so happy she’s my mom’s nurse!”

Lacey Bowman says of Rachel, “Being a recent graduate of the nursing program at OCtech, Rachel has proven she was meant to be in this profession. She goes above and beyond to fulfill her duties by showing love, compassion and comfort to each of her patients. She is caring and carries the nurses’ oath at its best.”

Jaylen Bowman adds, “Rachel Russell has impacted my life by helping the community and me.”

Brittany Griffith describes Rachel as loving and caring, saying that she is always there for anyone and will go above and beyond for her patients and even her family and friends. She loves her job and it shows every day!

And Robin Russell adds, “She has a passion for the elderly that she cares for while still helping with the care and welfare of her father. She is a very loving soul.”

Rachel Russell of Bowman is an LPN with Pruitt Health in Bamberg.

Why did you want to be a nurse? "I wanted to become a nurse when my father became very ill during my middle school years. I did not know how to exactly help him but I knew I wanted to.

"I watched the Lexington Medical Center doctors and nurses work on him and help him constantly. Ever since, I knew I wanted to do what they did.

"In my senior year of high school, I took up CNA at CACC in Cope. I instantly fell in love with the work I did and the patients I cared for.

"April 22, 2021, definitely gave me the boost to go back and pursue my education in nursing. My mom on April 22, 2021, was diagnosed with stage 1 ovarian cancer. I am currently her at-home nurse and I follow along with every appointment and radiation treatment she receives. Becoming a nurse has been the best decision I made."

Memories: "My most memorable event as a nurse has to be when I saved my resident through a code. I was three days on the floor as a brand new graduate nurse and my resident coded. I had never done CPR before but that day I immediately got to work. I was beyond proud of myself because I saved my patient and until this day my patient is alive and very healthy."

The most rewarding/challenging part of the job: "For me the most challenging part of my job is not being able to 'fix it.' As a nurse, you want to fix the problem but not every problem can be fixed. Most things are out of our hands, especially in a nursing home. We don’t have the diagnostic tools like in a hospital setting. My patients are elderly and I work with them every day. To watch a person you take care of day in to day out and watch them decline or something goes wrong is very challenging.

"The most rewarding part of my job is seeing my patients smile and laugh. I love to hear my patients say they are happy that I am their nurse. Being a young 22-year-old nurse, you learn a lot from elderly patients and I am beyond thankful and grateful to have the opportunity to be their nurse. The job is more then rewarding."

The future: "I am hoping to go back to school to receive my RN degree. My dream profession is to become an oncology RN. I want to be able to help people like my mom and provide the best patient care that I can."

COVID-19: "Being a nurse in the impact of COVID-19 has been a trial. A lot of residents become depressed because they cannot see their families like they were able to. The job shortage is tremendous and very difficult to provide proper patient care. I am hoping COVID can pass long and patient care is back centered."

