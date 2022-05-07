NURSES 2022/LISA MOORE: God, not mom, picked her career

The nomination: Angela Conley nominated her sister and hero, Lisa Moore. Since graduating in 1987 from Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, Lisa has worked as a registered nurse for 35 years, holding several positions before becoming a nurse at hospice VNA for the past 21 years.

While lovingly caring for her patients, Lisa fought her own battles. She has battled thyroid cancer, polycystic kidney disease and breast cancer. She continued to work even through the grueling days of chemo and radiation treatment. Last January she contracted COVID and ended up on a ventilator for eight days and amazed her doctors by being one of the few patients to come off of one.

Conley states that Lisa has cared for several family members throughout her career. Our grandmother had leukemia. Our mother was sick most of our lives – she had five different diseases. Lisa was her rock when she would get really sick. Now our 81-year-old father has cancer and Lisa took him into her home before he started treatment.

“I say all of this because Lisa is made of something not many of us are,” Conley says. “She keeps going when most of us would have given up. I remember during all of her hospice years reading someone’s obituary and the family lovingly mentioning her as a very special and loving nurse. She not only won the heart of her patients, but also their family members.”

“Lisa always has a smile on her face and a positive attitude. I am so proud of her and so honored to be her sister. Being a hospice nurse takes a special person with a gift and a heart of gold. My sister is just that person.”

Lisa Moore of Bamberg graduated nursing school from Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College in 1987. The 55-year-old’s nursing career lasted 32 years, with the last 21 years being in home health with the Visiting Nurses Association.

So why did you want to be a nurse? To tell the truth, I never wanted to be a nurse. Growing up I always wanted to be a schoolteacher. As I was approaching 11th and 12th grades, I had to make some decisions about college and careers. I had just started dating my now husband Calvin and really didn’t want to go off to college and be away from him.

Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College had just started the nursing program and my mom suggested I give that a try. She convinced me that I would make an excellent nurse. I was always headstrong so I wanted to prove I could do it and make mom proud. I made it through school and started working. Of course being so headstrong, I wanted to make my own way and prove I could be a great nurse.

Memorable events: After two bouts with cancer and being diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease, my health declined. I had many challenges but performed my job duties. My biggest challenge was having the stamina to complete nursing duties in the home environment. My health continued to decline, so in December 2019, I decided to take a break. I stayed home and in December 2020, I contracted COVID-19, was hospitalized for 30 days and was on a ventilator for eight of those days. After that, my nursing career was over due to complications from the disease. I didn’t nurse in the pandemic.

What is the most rewarding/challenging part of your job? Over my nursing career, I realized that my mom didn’t pick my career, but God chose me to do what I did. I don’t think there were many days that I didn’t come home blessed by the patient or their family. My most rewarding and challenging times were when I had to take care of family members that were dying. Knowing the rest of the family depended on my knowledge, I became the person to care for my loved ones. It started with my father-in-law who had lung cancer and died 15 days after his diagnosis in 1998. My grandmother who had leukemia followed in 1999, then my mother-in-law in 2017 from heart disease. My mom died in 2008 unexpectedly from Crest syndrome. Over 30 years of dealing with this, there were several times that I had to provide nursing care for her. My dad is living with me and dealing with tongue cancer. He requires some care but mostly just that I have to monitor for complications.

I say rewarding because I was the one my family members depended on to tell the truth about what was going on and knowing that God placed me there to ease their transition from earth to heaven. What a joy to know that God provided me with skills to care for them.

Then I said challenging because other family members depended on me. I guess if I didn’t become a great nurse, they wouldn’t have depended on me so much. Haha.

