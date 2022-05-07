NURSES 2022/JACKIE WEST: Loves taking care of veterans

The nomination: Patty Pickens’ father adores Jackie West! This says a lot coming from a man who is very uneasy with health care-related situations. “She treats my father with kindness and care,” Pickens says. “She is most efficient in assuring his medications are processed timely and his followup care is scheduled."

Patty Pickens says that the VA is blessed to have Jackie West on its health care team. She is a true nursing professional. She is kind, compassionate and detail-oriented. She doesn’t just say she will take care of a patient’s needs, she actually does it and generally the same day. She never deflects responsibility.

If a request is not in her area of expertise, she actually forwards the information to the correct individual and then follows up to make sure the needs were addressed.

The VA has had limited access to its facilities during COVID. "Ms. West has met with me in the parking lot to address concerns, follow up needs and medication changes as my father is not able to relay the information. She goes the extra mile."

Pickens goes on the say, “Everyone taking care of their parent feels like their parent is the most important patient in the world. Ms. West makes you feel like they are by the delivery of care she coordinates. She is very compassionate about their veteran status also. We always leave her thinking she is really appreciative of his service in the Navy.”

Jackie West has been a nurse for 27 years and has been married for 32 years to Woodie West. They live in the Providence community near Holly Hill. She graduated from Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College in 1995 with an associate degree in nursing and in 2013 received a bachelor’s degree in nursing through an online program. She has worked in the Orangeburg Veterans Administration Clinic for the past 15 years as an ambulatory care nurse. Prior to working at the VA, she worked in a dermatology clinic, dialysis clinics-peritoneal and hemodialysis, and home health.

Why did you want to be a nurse? "When I graduated from high school, I didn’t know what I wanted to do. I took business courses in high school. After high school, I went to OCtech and got a diploma in medical office and went to work in a doctor’s office. While working in the doctor’s office, I got involved in patient care and really enjoyed it. I liked people and liked caring for them. This led me to thinking about a nursing career, so I applied and got accepted into the associate degree nursing program at OCtech and graduated from the ADN program in 1995, and this was the beginning of my nursing career."

Memories: "Nursing requires teamwork. At the VA, we work as a team to provide the best care for our veterans. One of our veterans was an elderly man in his 80s. He had some challenges. He didn’t hear well and his reading and writing abilities were limited. He had an old vehicle, but sometimes he would ride his bicycle to the clinic from his home in Bowman. He was not on my team, but I developed a good relationship with him over the years.

"One day, I went to the waiting room to get another veteran and he was in the waiting room. He jumped up and came to me in a bit of a panic and told me he needed to borrow $10 for gas. It took me by surprise, but I looked at him and said 'OK' and told him to have a seat and I will come back in a little bit. I called the social worker and told her the situation. She said she had some gas cards that volunteer services had given her. She called the veteran back and gave him the card.

"After she gave him the card, he came back to me and asked. “What do I do with this?” He did not know how to use it. It was a busy day and I knew I wouldn’t be able to leave the clinic to help him with the gas. We have a VA volunteer that serves coffee to the veterans and he was in the clinic that day, so I asked Jerry, our volunteer, if he would follow him to the gas station and put the gas in the vehicle for him. Jerry was happy to help and followed him to the gas station and pumped the gas for him. This was just one of many interesting encounters in which we all work together as a team to meet the needs of our veterans.

"Another time, I was working in the dialysis clinic. I had a patient that was non-compliant with his peritoneal dialysis treatments and continued to get recurrent infections. He was trying to get on the transplant list. I continued to talk to him about the importance of compliance with treatments in order to stay healthy. He continued to skip treatments or do partial treatment and was getting frequent infections. I was getting frustrated with him and told him he wouldn’t get on the transplant list if they read his history of non-compliance.

"Things did not improve, so finally I called the doctor and told him the situation. The doctor stopped the orders for peritoneal dialysis and ordered hemodialysis. The patient went back on hemodialysis and was going to the clinic three times per week for treatments. He was very angry with me and expressed his anger to the hemodialysis nurses.

"They tried to explain that I was doing what was best for him. After he had a couple of treatments on hemo, he realized that he felt better. I eventually left the dialysis clinic for another job. Years later, I was coming out of Walmart with my husband and there was a gentleman handing out flyers. I took the flyer and he looked at me and said 'Hey!' I immediately recognized him and smiled. He was very excited and turned to the person with him and said, 'This used to be my dialysis nurse. She saved my life.' He then proceeded to tell me that he had gotten a kidney and was doing good. It made me smile to know that he thought that I had made a difference in his life."

The most rewarding/challenging part of the job: "The most rewarding part of my job is getting to know my patients and building relationships with them. I most enjoy talking to my patients and finding out what’s going on in their life. The more you know about your patients the more compassionate and understanding you become. We were put on the earth to bear one another’s burdens, rejoice with them and weep with them. Nursing provides daily encounters to do this."

The future: "I love working at the VA and taking care of our veterans. I hope and pray God allows me to continue working in the VA until retirement. Then I hope he gives me another opportunity to serve people in some other way. Right now I don’t know what that might be.

"The future of nursing is changing. It has changed so much for us at the VA in the last couple of years since the beginning of COVID. We are doing a lot more telehealth and it has advantages. It reduces the spread of infection, reduces transportation cost, convenient and saves time for the patient and provider. One of the disadvantages is that the provider is not able to perform a hands-on assessment, which is very important in some cases, so traditional office visits are still necessary.

"Some people have gotten a taste of working from home, the cost of gas has increased and it has been proven that care can be provided through telehealth. I think more doctors and nurses all over the country will be working from home more in the future. Many are leaving the medical profession due to stress and burnout. I think a combination of home and clinic would be a good option for some. This would eliminate travel time and would allow a few more hours of free time each week."

COVID-19: "The coronavirus emergency has brought forth a lot of changes. The changes brought about more tasks and there were supply shortages. We had a very limited supply of N-95 masks. The surgical mask and gowns supply was quickly depleted. In the beginning, we were not allowing patients in the clinic. All visits were done through telehealth – telephone or video. Nurses were required to screen and triage veterans at the front door. Nurses were trained to wear a powered air purifying respiratory device (PAPR).This was used as protection against the virus when swabbing the veterans with COVID symptoms.

"Veterans screening positive at the front door were sent to the back door. The nurse would suit up with PAPR and swab the veteran in their car at the back door. They were sent home with home care instructions and advised to quarantine. After the doors reopened for face-to-face visits, we no longer allowed visitors in the clinic. This posed challenges because many have dementia and other issues that require the assistance of a family member. The family member would be called while the provider assessed the veteran to ensure that the veteran got the care needed.

"Along with all the extra tasks, we had to keep up with daily phone calls and messages. Nurses were doing telehealth visits to triage complaints and check BP using the veteran’s home BP devices issued by the VA. The beginning of 2021, the vaccines came out. We then began having vaccine clinics on Saturday about once a month. We did this several times until the volume slowed down. We now have the vaccination clinic once a month during working hours.

"All of this was very stressful. A few of my VA family (staff) were affected by the virus and were out for extended periods. Our beloved security guard developed the virus and passed away in 2020. It was heartbreaking for the staff. All of this added to the stress and burnout. The VA leadership did everything possible to keep our veterans and staff safe throughout the pandemic and are continuing to make the clinic environment as safe as possible for everyone. I am not sure what changes lie ahead and what the long-term impact will be, but we have found that we are all very adaptable and will survive with the cooperation and help of everyone involved."

