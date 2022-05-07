NURSES 2022/HELAINE HAYES: 'Never regretted being a nurse'

The nomination: Staci Frazier says of Helaine Hayes, “I am honored to nominate Helaine Hayes. I have known this angel for 27 years. She is one of my mom’s best friends and was with our family when my mom took her last breath.”

Staci says Helaine has been a nurse for over 30 years and has compassion, empathy and love for the field of nursing.

“During our mother’s illness,” Frazier says, “Miss Helaine communicated with the health care staff on our behalf while working and caring for our ill mother. In a selfish world, Miss Helaine gives me hope that good people still exist. She is living proof of the existence of angels.

"She is one of the most humble people I know, which is why she deserves this honor even more. She is the picture of a nurse who stands out from her counterparts. Her beautiful smile has made a great difference in the lives she has touched throughout her career. I thank her for her 30-plus years of education, dedication, empathy, love and compassion she has blessed the nursing field with and she deserves this honor and more!”

Helaine Y. Hayes, RN, is presently employed at Claflin University as the senior staff nurse at the Claflin Student Health Center. She has been employed with Claflin for the past four years.

Why did you want to be a nurse? "I grew up with parents that were in service to the community. My father was the first Black city police officer in Barnwell County. In the early ‘70s, there was a lot of racial unrest, but he served the community with duty, strength and respect. My mother served faithfully in the church as a youth director, Sunday school teacher, and she also served as a den mother for the Boy Scouts.

"My parents each answered their call. How could I not? I can’t say I chose nursing. Nursing chose me. My call is to care for the sick along with promoting health and wellness. For the past 35 years as a registered nurse, I have never regretted being a nurse. It’s who I am."

Memories: "Every day as a nurse is eventful. COVID-19 has been full of triumphs and disasters. My husband, Dr. Michael Addison, and I provided free COVID-19 testing along with the churches before the grants rolled in. It was rewarding to give back to our community and service the underserved rural areas to do our part."

The most rewarding/challenging part of the job: "Saving a life has always been the greatest reward and losing a life has been the most challenging. Even when you have done all that you could, there is always a factor of the unknown that can change the outcome. I have had tears of pain and many tears of joy."

The future: Becoming a nursing instructor.

COVID-19: "COVID-19 has been a deal maker for some and a deal breaker for others. Having lost my best friend a few years ago and, recently, my mother a few months ago to COVID-19, the loss has been devastating. However, I know that I don’t stand alone. My duty to continue to care for the sick is only strengthened in their spirit and my love for nursing."

