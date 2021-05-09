NURSES 2021: Vicki Osborne 'exactly where God wants me to be'

The nomination: According to supervisor Debbie Hare of Grove Park Hospice Care, Vicki Osborne is an exceptional nurse and a humble servant who never looks to receive accolades but always looks for ways to help others.
“Vicki always has a positive attitude and a smile on her face while providing excellent care for the terminally ill patients and families she serves. She truly cares for each person and family under her care and she often goes above and beyond the call of duty to ensure they are able to enjoy the highest quality of life while still on this earth.
"For example, Vicki served a patient whose daughter visited daily and enjoyed eating lunch with her mother. Once the patient passed, Vicki knew the daughter was not only grieving the loss of her mother, but Vicki also knew she was lonely and missing her lunches with her mother. Vicki made it a point to take time out of her busy schedule to have lunch with the daughter for several weeks, providing comfort and support for the grieving daughter.”
Hare adds, “Vicki provides such extraordinary care while also caring for her own family. Vicki is a valued member of our Grove Park Hospice family who truly makes a difference in the lives of those she serves!”
Vicki Osborne is a native of Four Holes. She graduated from College of Charleston with a degree in elementary education. "It was at the end of my time there that I realized I wanted to be a nurse and I went on to complete the nursing program at OCtech. After spending several years as a medical-surgical nurse, I transferred to the critical care areas of CCU and ICU. I worked at RMC for almost 20 years before going to work at Grove Park Hospice. I have been with Grove Park for five years.
"I am blessed to have a very supportive husband, Wayne, and five children in our busy household. I have a son who lives and works in New Jersey, a stepdaughter who attends Anderson University, another son who has just finished high school, a stepdaughter who wants to go to cosmetology school, and the youngest daughter who is finishing up the sixth grade at Branchville High school."
Why did you want to be a nurse? "After high school, I went to the College of Charleston and obtained a degree in elementary education. I was never sure what I wanted to do, but I knew that I liked kids and that I liked helping people.
"During my course of study in Charleston, I took additional courses in sociology and biology. Sociology deals with how people communicate and live together ... It focuses on families and communities. Biology is the study of life. I enjoyed taking anatomy and physiology to better understand how the body works.
"At the end of my stay at College of Charleston, I realized that I wanted to be a nurse. After graduation, my parents generously offered to help put me through nursing school at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College. I received a great hands-on education and went to work as a medical-surgical nurse in the summer of 1995.
"After several years on the medical floor, I transferred to the critical care areas of CCU and ICU, where I completed the rest of my 20 years at RMC.
"I had not really considered changing careers, but I saw a flyer advertising an opening with Grove Park Hospice. One of the sociology classes I took and enjoyed so much in Charleston was on death and dying. My parents thought I was crazy to take such a morbid class, but I enjoyed the study of both life and death. I applied and got the position and I’ve been with hospice for almost five years.
"Hospice nursing helps me with appreciating the time we are given, problem solving and critical thinking in a variety of situations, and the importance of showing patience and love. I feel like life and God are preparing me for the road ahead. I enjoyed my work in critical care trying to prolong life for as long as medically possible. I have also seen the other side of focusing on love and family and comfort in the end days. I feel like all of my nursing career has shaped the person that I am and the person that I am becoming."
Memorable moments: "I’ve had countless experiences through my nursing career with patients and their families. I’ve often said I should’ve kept a journal so that I could easily recall some of these fantastic moments. Of course, I unfortunately did not, but there are several things that come to mind.
"We’ve had a variety of patients and they are each so interesting to get to know. I can remember one sweet elderly lady in particular who was way more concerned about her makeup, how her clothing fit and how she looked to be concerned about her health. She did not want to wear her oxygen because she didn’t like the lines it left on her cheeks. She was such a ray of sunshine with her bubbly personality. It always made us smile to see her dressed in her purple with her earrings and her necklace to match.
"We’ve had several patients recently who are very hard of hearing. The masks that we are required to wear during this pandemic have made communication a greater challenge. The funny part is that now I tend to talk too loud in quiet places -- I’m so used to talking loudly with my mask on so my patients can hear me. While in Walmart and restaurants recently, my family will say, 'Vicki why are you talking so loud?'
"In a different direction, I have also had very special moments with patients and their families at the end of life, both in the critical care and in the hospice setting. It is such a humbling, amazing and touching experience to be able to be a part of a beautiful and peaceful passing from this life. I love a quote that says that newborn babies are fresh from the heart of God. I think that also in those moments of end of life, a person is so very near to the heart of God.
"There are so many memorable moments and all of them are confirmation that I am exactly where God wants me to be."
What is the most rewarding/challenging part of your job? "The most rewarding part of my job is the ability to help make difficult circumstances more bearable for both the patients and their families. In critical care, I often found myself as the translator to the family so they could decipher what the doctor was saying. I was also frequently assigned to those difficult patients because I was able to stay calm and patient.
"In hospice, I love being a patient advocate, a listening ear, a shoulder to cry on, and a teacher of difficult lessons. The bonds that develop during those weeks before the end of life are surprisingly strong. And while life is busy and time marches on, there are numerous patients and family members who have made an everlasting mark on my heart."
What does the future hold? "My future is my present. I will continue working with hospice as long as life allows. I am excited to be studying with my fellow nurses at Grove Park Hospice to obtain a hospice nurse certification. I love learning, and I learn something new from almost every patient we have the privilege of serving."
Nursing during the pandemic: "The COVID-19 pandemic has had many negative consequences on health care and families in our community. The separation and isolation have affected many families who have not been able to see their loved ones in nursing facilities for over a year. The absence of a concerned and attentive family creates increasing depression and loneliness for these patients who are not always able to fathom why their families are not visiting.
"Even in our own family circles, gatherings that we have all enjoyed have been skipped and missed due to the social-distancing rules. From those who had to miss their high school graduations, to those who missed births and deaths, to those who were sick and unable to have visits from their families, to those who have lost their battle with this virus, all age groups have been affected.
"The masks restrict communication and even take away the ability to smile and receive kind smiles. My daughter and I were in Lowe’s and a stranger told my daughter that she had the best smile even though she could only see it reflected in her eyes.
"The death toll and illness caused by the coronavirus are devastating. I am so hopeful that better days are ahead as the vaccines are helping put an end to this most difficult era."