NURSES 2021: Vicki Osborne 'exactly where God wants me to be'

"I had not really considered changing careers, but I saw a flyer advertising an opening with Grove Park Hospice. One of the sociology classes I took and enjoyed so much in Charleston was on death and dying. My parents thought I was crazy to take such a morbid class, but I enjoyed the study of both life and death. I applied and got the position and I’ve been with hospice for almost five years.

"Hospice nursing helps me with appreciating the time we are given, problem solving and critical thinking in a variety of situations, and the importance of showing patience and love. I feel like life and God are preparing me for the road ahead. I enjoyed my work in critical care trying to prolong life for as long as medically possible. I have also seen the other side of focusing on love and family and comfort in the end days. I feel like all of my nursing career has shaped the person that I am and the person that I am becoming."

Memorable moments: "I’ve had countless experiences through my nursing career with patients and their families. I’ve often said I should’ve kept a journal so that I could easily recall some of these fantastic moments. Of course, I unfortunately did not, but there are several things that come to mind.