NURSES 2021: Patti Padgett 'called to help and care for children'

The nomination: The Orangeburg County School District believes they have the best lead nurse in the world in Patti Padgett. She is the coordinator of Nursing and School Health Initiatives, leading a team of 29 school nurses to promote school health services. Padgett is a proven community, district and state health care leader, an exceptional collaborative partner with health care agencies and an advocate for health care professionals.
With the consolidation of school districts, Padgett went from serving nine schools to 32 school sites. And then COVID-19 hit. Her calm demeanor while educating school and district leaders on COVID-19 helped to give leaders the confidence to educate respective team members and students.
Patti Padgett, a married mother of three adult children, was born and raised in Orangeburg County and has lived here her entire life. She was raised near her grandparent's farm, which had a huge positive impact on her life. She lives on her family farmland today. Padgett also has five young grandchildren and says that her "faith and my family are the most important" to her.
Padgett has been a registered nurse for 29 years, working in Orangeburg, Calhoun and Bamberg counties during her career. She graduated college and was pinned as a nurse in 1992. She began her nursing career at the Regional Medical Center in the newborn nursery, worked with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control in pediatric and adult Home Health and Hospice and conducted newborn home visits. She also worked part-time over the years as a private-duty nurse and at RMC as an admissions nurse for Home Health.
For the last 21 years, Padgett has worked as a school nurse in Orangeburg County. She is presently coordinator of nursing services for the Orangeburg County School District. Before the districts consolidated, she served as the lead nurse for Orangeburg Consolidated School District 4 and as a school nurse at Carver-Edisto Middle School. Padgett says she also enjoyed seven years of coaching volleyball in middle and high school.
"I enjoy volunteering with Special Olympics and look forward to the time when we can come back together," Padgett said.
Why did you want to be a nurse? "Long ago, I developed a special bond with an exceptional child with special needs. My relationship with this child taught me so much about unconditional love and inclusion, about overcoming obstacles and perceived limitations our society has for people living with disabilities. This child's determination to be the best they could be was inspiring. I wanted nothing more than to help this child and others who were medically fragile. I knew early on that I was called to help and care for children and nursing has given me the most amazing opportunities to fulfill that calling and to see God working in the lives of children and their families."
Memorable events: "I always say I could write a book, but people would never believe some of the events even occurred. I have laughed, cried and sat in silence, holding hands with patients and their families over the years. I've witnessed babies’ first breaths, some last breaths and been with parents when they received the most dreaded news about their child's prognosis. In my career, I've attended birthday parties, spoke at funerals and helped Make a Wish come true. It really has been an honor to be a part of and a humbling blessing to see God work through children."
What is the most rewarding/challenging part of your job? "Very early in my school nursing career, a middle school-aged girl with no known previous allergies presented to the health office in anaphylaxis shock. Her allergic reaction was so severe and I thought we may lose her. An ambulance was near the school; EMS was quick to treat her and she survived. At that time, schools did not have emergency medication or AEDs on site. I immediately began working with a local pediatrician, our district's leadership, district school nurses and our legal team to research and write a policy for standing orders for emergency medications and AEDs in the school setting. With the help of Dr. Charles Kilgore, Dr. William O'Quinn and Mr. Larry Wolfe, for the last 19 years we have had Epi-Pens in our schools and standing orders to administer them in the event of an emergency. To date, at least seven children have been saved using the stock Epi-Pens."
"I also had the privilege to work with and teach a 13-year-old boy with Down Syndrome how to live with diabetes. I watched him as he learned to prick his finger, use a glucometer and check his blood sugar. He amazed me with his attention to detail as he learned to report his carbohydrate intake and when he learned to recognize and report when his blood sugar was dropping too low. He's grown now, with a job and he participates on the Special Olympics swim team. His family and I are so very proud of him!"
What is the most rewarding/challenging part of your job? "I work for the most amazing, compassionate and giving group of nurses" Padgett said. "They really are the best. Our nursing team consists of 28 professional school nurses with a nurse placed at every school campus. Our team serves about 13,000 children in our community. For some of our students, a school nurse is the only health care professional a child will see during the school year. The South Carolina's Association of School Nurses' slogan is "Healthy Children Learn Better." School nurses strive to ensure all children are healthy, safe and ready to learn in school. The most rewarding aspect of my job is student success and seeing the positive impacts school nurses have on children's health, the health of their families, even funneling down into their communities. I am honored to have just the smallest part in a child's success."
"In our rural communities, access to health care has been a challenge for some of our students and their families. Our district is working to provide technology and devices in our students' homes that families can use to connect to our SMART telehealth partnership. Students' medical access to resources in telehealth (SMART) connects underserved families to quality virtual health services."
What does the future hold? "A lifelong dream of mine has always been to serve abused or neglected children of my community in the role of guardian ad litem. In every nursing position I have held, I have worked with abused and neglected children, seeing some of the most heartbreaking, horrific injuries and home situations. In South Carolina, often children are not in court when decisions are made about their future or placement. A guardian ad litem gets to know a child, their family, school situations and medical diagnoses. The guardian ad litem provides a child with a stable presence during chaos and makes recommendations to the court based on the child's best interests and the child's desires. When the time comes for me to retire from school nursing, I cannot think of a better way to continue my work with children than to serve them in the capacity of guardian ad litem.
"The nursing profession, school nursing specifically, has changed so much over the last 20 years. Children are coming to school with more complex and serious medical conditions. People don't always understand the role of the school nurse as a specialty within nursing and I've even heard people refer to school nurses as someone to pass out Band-Aids and dry tears. That is a small part of the support we provide; however, most don't realize that some of our students require a great amount of care in the school setting."
"Some of our students have central lines, feeding tubes, tracheostomies requiring suctioning. Others need continuous diabetic monitoring and care, or urinary catheterization. Some suffer from past trauma, have complex medication regimes, and need additional emotional support. Some students cannot attend school without hospital beds, Hoyer lifts, care aides and other durable medical equipment while others require planning for the prevention of and response to severe allergies and other medical emergencies."
"All fields of nursing are expected to grow, increasing the need for professional nurses to meet the demands of the populations we serve. Staffing has become a challenge and health care worker burnout with this pandemic is more evident than ever. I will continue my efforts to advocate for every child in South Carolina to have access to a full-time school nurse and for leadership support and care for all school nurses."
Nursing during the pandemic: "With the presence of COVID-19 in the U.S. and our community, we have seen unprecedented changes not only in our personal lives but within our professional lives as well. In a matter of just a few days, like all other nurses, my role expanded and changed. New guidance and procedures were developed by the CDC and DHEC and were updated with changes frequently.
"I was asked to educate board members, district leaders and school staff about a virus we knew very little about. Our school nurses became employee health nurses and our team developed plans and responses to this new threat. We competed with other agencies and providers to gather enough personal protective equipment to protect our staff and students.
"Our students were sent home to learn using a virtual platform and our teachers and staff worked tirelessly to continue delivering education, meals, and services to our children. Our school nurses began screening our essential workers for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and responding to positive cases with our employee and student populations.
"As staff and students returned to the traditional school setting, more and more employees and students were identified as close contacts to a positive case or tested positive for COVID-19. We mourned the loss of employees to the virus and closed a few schools for a short time. Daily reporting to DHEC and our leadership team became overwhelming with reports of cases coming in at all hours of the day and night, seven days a week. Contact tracing for one COVID-19 case can take an entire workday or even longer to complete.
"With the development and approval of the COVID-19 vaccines, our district partnered with Orangeburg County and RMC to offer vaccines to our community. Our district also partnered with Family Health Centers Inc. to offer our employees access to vaccines in each of our three regions. Our nurses have volunteered and participated in nine vaccination clinics to date.
"The response to this emergency in Orangeburg County has been a collaborative effort and agencies have worked together to provide services to our children, families, and communities."
"The concerns regarding nursing workforce shortage in some areas are well known. With more nurses retiring, more people needing nursing services and not enough new nurses entering the profession, staffing will remain one of our biggest challenges. Some nurses are choosing to leave the profession due to burnout, making staff retention a challenge. New nurses need support and mentoring from experienced nurses to be successful and to provide positive outcomes for patients.
"I believe we will continue to see a shift in how people access health care and receive services as telehealth medical care has continued to advance. This pandemic has taught us all so much. We need to be better prepared as a country to take care of ourselves when disaster hits home. It is my prayer that most medications, PPE and durable medical equipment will be produced and manufactured here in the U.S. and the cost of medications will decrease, making them more accessible to all populations."