NURSES 2021: Patti Padgett 'called to help and care for children'

What is the most rewarding/challenging part of your job? "I work for the most amazing, compassionate and giving group of nurses" Padgett said. "They really are the best. Our nursing team consists of 28 professional school nurses with a nurse placed at every school campus. Our team serves about 13,000 children in our community. For some of our students, a school nurse is the only health care professional a child will see during the school year. The South Carolina's Association of School Nurses' slogan is "Healthy Children Learn Better." School nurses strive to ensure all children are healthy, safe and ready to learn in school. The most rewarding aspect of my job is student success and seeing the positive impacts school nurses have on children's health, the health of their families, even funneling down into their communities. I am honored to have just the smallest part in a child's success."

"In our rural communities, access to health care has been a challenge for some of our students and their families. Our district is working to provide technology and devices in our students' homes that families can use to connect to our SMART telehealth partnership. Students' medical access to resources in telehealth (SMART) connects underserved families to quality virtual health services."