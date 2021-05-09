NURSES 2021: 'Nurse-teacher' April Kovach makes dream come true

So why did you want to be a nurse? "As a child I always dreamed of being a nurse and helping to take care of sick people. I have always had a loving and nurturing spirit about myself and thought it would also be a very rewarding job to help sick people feel better.

"I used to play with my dolls as a child and be their nurse and teacher. The profession of nursing is just that -- a nurse and teacher. I always made my dolls feel better when they were sick.

"Although I was not able to go straight into nursing out of high school, the desire of being a nurse never left me. I pursued my nursing dream at the age of 32, with two small children and a loving and supportive husband. It was a tough two years, but with my husband and the love and support from both our moms and family members, we made it happen."

Memorable events: "I have had the pleasure of taking care of special family members in my line of work. I took care of my premature nephew when he was born. The whole staff got very attached to the little guy while he was hospitalized with us as a growing preemie. It was a great honor to watch him come into this world and be a part of his nursing care at the hospital."