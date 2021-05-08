NURSES 2021: Nurse made 'real difference' at jail, with family

“Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, Nothing is going to get better. It’s not.”
The quote from Dr. Seuss’ famous Lorax was the health care philosophy of Arnita B. Frazier, RN, BSN, director of nursing at the Orangeburg-Calhoun County Detention Center, said her daughter Novia M. Frazier.
She read the quote on an Orlando theme park wall, and the words meant a lot to her, Novia said. “They touched her. It’s true in health care and she set out trying to make a real difference.”
Frazier did care a “whole awful lot,” and she spent months nursing and caring for the inmates and staff at the detention center during the COVID-19 pandemic, Novia said.
Unfortunately, Frazier contracted the virus herself. On Sept 18, 2020, she lost the battle with her illness and passed away.
Her mother had always been a health care hero in the community, but she has now become a health care COVID-19 hero, Novia said.
Frazier was a great employee who did a lot to support the staff and the inmates during the first days of the pandemic when there was so much to learn about treating the illness, Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said.
“She was a kind person, always willing to help us,” he said. She used her nursing skills to deal with the virus and help people not to be afraid.
Health care workers were working with the victims when the infection rate was much higher than it is now, when so little was known about the virus.
“These people performed at a high level during this time,” he said. They, like Frazier, continued to perform their jobs and that’s what made them heroes.
It was such a tragedy that she was a victim of the virus, Young said.
Before she became ill herself, Frazier did everything she could to ensure the safety of inmates and staff from the virus, Norvia said
She truly cared about the welfare of the inmates, not just during COVID, but before the virus appeared, she said. She did everything possible to ensure they were treated with dignity, compassion and respect. Everyone has bad days, she’d say.
Frazier’s attitude was that everyone makes bad choices at some point, but that doesn’t make him or her a bad person. They do their time and they deserve another chance. They still deserve to be respected as if they haven’t done anything wrong.
When her mother died, the administration was concerned about the impact it would have on the inmates, Norvia said.
Frazier raised three daughters, who followed her example as health care workers.
“Even as a nurse, she had some social work in her,” Norvia said. “She was an advocate.I guess that explains why we chose our careers -- because we saw it in her.”
Shari Frazier and Staci Frazier are both licensed practical nurses and Norvia is trained in licensed master social work.
Frazier was known as an excellent nurse, but there were mother facets to her personality. She was a loving and supportive mother, Novia said.
Her philosophy for her personal life was to travel as much as possible with her family, something the three sisters still do with their own children.
The last trip they took together was to Aruba in December 2019, Norvia said. But they have memories of cruises to places like Puerto Rico, Belize, Honduras, Nassau and Jamaica.
Her mother was a totally different, fun-loving person on those vacations, Norvia remembers. She was more relaxed -- had nothing to worry about -- and she loved dancing.
In a written statement to The Times and Democrat, the sisters said their mother was a woman of faith.
“Our mother always put her trust in God and she never gave up on God,” they said. He blessed her with a heart to serve and she passed that on to her daughters.
“Our Mother brought so much joy to our lives,” they said. “She was the most loving, selfless person we have ever known.”
She inspired them to follow their dreams and assured them they could do what they wanted to.
Life without their mother is not easy, the sisters say. There’s a void in their lives, but they have found the same strength and faith in God that she had. It secures them and she would not want them to stop living. She lived her life to the fullest.
The three sisters remember their mother as one who “not only administered health care, but who carried an anointing that brought a spiritual healing to all she encountered.”