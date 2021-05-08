NURSES 2021: Nurse made 'real difference' at jail, with family

Health care workers were working with the victims when the infection rate was much higher than it is now, when so little was known about the virus.

“These people performed at a high level during this time,” he said. They, like Frazier, continued to perform their jobs and that’s what made them heroes.

It was such a tragedy that she was a victim of the virus, Young said.

Before she became ill herself, Frazier did everything she could to ensure the safety of inmates and staff from the virus, Norvia said

She truly cared about the welfare of the inmates, not just during COVID, but before the virus appeared, she said. She did everything possible to ensure they were treated with dignity, compassion and respect. Everyone has bad days, she’d say.

Frazier’s attitude was that everyone makes bad choices at some point, but that doesn’t make him or her a bad person. They do their time and they deserve another chance. They still deserve to be respected as if they haven’t done anything wrong.

When her mother died, the administration was concerned about the impact it would have on the inmates, Norvia said.

Frazier raised three daughters, who followed her example as health care workers.