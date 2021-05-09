NURSES 2021: Jessica Brady 'can't imagine any other career'

What is the most rewarding/challenging part of your job? "The most rewarding part is knowing that I played a small part in providing care to people in order to improve their health and/or save their life. I love the adrenaline rush and 'hustle and bustle' of the ER. The most challenging part is not knowing what can come through the doors at any moment, working with limited resources and not usually knowing the outcomes of your patients when they leave the ER."

What does the future hold? "For now, I am very content where I am. I obtained my BSN degree last summer and I have been teaching part time. I have no plans to pursue a higher degree, but never say never.

"I sadly think there are many nurses that are leaving the bedside, in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but we still desperately need them."

Nursing during the pandemic: "Nursing during the midst of the pandemic is something I hope I never have to do again but would in a heartbeat if needed. COVID has challenged nurses mentally and physically. It has been chaotic and exhausting. I genuinely almost forgot what it was like to be a nurse pre-COVID.

"The hardest protocol I believe during this has been no visitors for patients in the hospital. I cannot fathom how lonely and scared some patients must have felt due to not being able to have their loved ones at their side. I hope this is something patients do not ever have to experience again. However, I do believe masks are going to be permanent in the health care field due to the risk for exposure to many viruses."

