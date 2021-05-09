NURSES 2021: Jessica Brady 'can't imagine any other career'

The nomination: As COVID-19 began to slow the world’s pace, there’s one nurse who did anything but slow down! While working additional and extended shifts in the emergency room, this single mom successfully completed her online studies in August to obtain her BSN degree, all while sacrificing family time and much-needed sleep.
In December, holiday anticipation was replaced with isolation and discomfort from the very virus that she attempted to save others from. Isolation, discomfort and more sacrifices followed. But February brought new opportunity. Via Zoom, she taught her first Nursing Lab class at OCtech.
Tracy Burns says, “A global pandemic would not be enough to thwart this dedicated, in-demand, front-line worker’s ambitions. She met the demands her employees and patients asked of her. She withstood the overwhelming pressure of her field. And then, through teaching, she went on to encourage and support others aspiring to join her profession, to do the same.”
Jessica Brady from St. Matthews, mother of a 6-year-old girl, has been a nurse since 2017. She began her career as an LPN working in geriatrics at Jolley Acres and as pediatric home health nurse with Love and Care, while continuing her education as a RN. During RN school, she made the transition to the ER at the Regional Medical Center -- where she has worked ever since.
After obtaining her ADN degree at OCtech, Brady, 27, decided to pursue her education further at the University of South Carolina Aiken, where she graduated with a BSN in the summer of 2020.
Why did you want to be a nurse? "My journey to nursing was not a "straight and narrow" path. I actually changed my major multiple times -- three to be exact -- prior to becoming a nurse. I knew I wanted to help people and work directly with people, but I was not sure in what way.
"I started out as an LPN, and gained experience in the geriatric population by working in a nursing home and pediatric care by working in private home health. I absolutely loved being a nurse, and decided to pursue my career further and become a RN. I currently work in the Emergency Department at RMC, and I genuinely feel at home. I could not imagine being in any other career. I absolutely love what I do!"
Memorable events: "A triumph I would like to note is the teamwork that has been displayed during this pandemic with my coworkers. I know nurses/techs that were working weeks straight -- without breaks -- working extended shifts, and doing anything they could to keep the ER turning. Some nights three to four nurses were doing the work of six to eight nurses. I’m so proud to work with the crew that I do. They are wonderful, and if anyone is looking for a family environment to come work, join us in the ER."
What is the most rewarding/challenging part of your job? "The most rewarding part is knowing that I played a small part in providing care to people in order to improve their health and/or save their life. I love the adrenaline rush and 'hustle and bustle' of the ER. The most challenging part is not knowing what can come through the doors at any moment, working with limited resources and not usually knowing the outcomes of your patients when they leave the ER."
What does the future hold? "For now, I am very content where I am. I obtained my BSN degree last summer and I have been teaching part time. I have no plans to pursue a higher degree, but never say never.
"I sadly think there are many nurses that are leaving the bedside, in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but we still desperately need them."
Nursing during the pandemic: "Nursing during the midst of the pandemic is something I hope I never have to do again but would in a heartbeat if needed. COVID has challenged nurses mentally and physically. It has been chaotic and exhausting. I genuinely almost forgot what it was like to be a nurse pre-COVID.
"The hardest protocol I believe during this has been no visitors for patients in the hospital. I cannot fathom how lonely and scared some patients must have felt due to not being able to have their loved ones at their side. I hope this is something patients do not ever have to experience again. However, I do believe masks are going to be permanent in the health care field due to the risk for exposure to many viruses."