NURSES 2021: Jesse West honored to care for her community

The nomination: With great pride, Daniel West nominated his wife Jesse as a nurse who has made a difference in the lives of so many patients in our community during her career at the Regional Medical Center.
She began her career as an RN in the Emergency Department and served as clinical coordinator while saving lives and comforting patients and families in their darkest hours. In 2017, Jesse was named RMC Nurse of the Year in Specialty Care.
She continued her education with a bachelor of science in nursing. In an attempt to develop more long-term relationships with her patients, Jesse transferred to the RMC Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation Program caring for the most vulnerable patients who became even more vulnerable when the COVID-19 pandemic began. In addition to caring for the physical and often emotional concerns of these patients navigating an unknown pandemic, Jesse began to help out in many COVID-19 areas of need. She, and all nurses, welcomed questions and concerns from friends and family on all of the uncertainties that the pandemic brought.
Daniel West said, “When Jesse leaves work, the work for this quintessential nurse never ends, as she continues her nursing compassion as a loving wife, mother of two young daughters, and source of encouragement and inspiration to her family, friends and community.”
Jesse West, 34, of Orangeburg has been a nurse for almost 14 years. She graduated with an associate degree in 2007 and received her BSN in 2017. West has worked her entire career at RMC -- 10 years in the emergency room and the last four years in the Cardiopulmonary Rehab department.
Why did you want to be a nurse? "To be honest this question has always been pretty easy for me to answer. The first was that I wanted to help people. As I went on further into my career, I realized it wasn't that I just wanted to help people, I wanted to care for them.
"During the first part of my career, I worked in the emergency room. I met people mostly on their worst day. Sometimes they had someone there to help support them and sometimes they were all alone. Knowing that I was able to be there to let them know they were being cared for was important.
"Taking care of the patient didn't end with patient care. In that environment, caring for the family was just as much part of the job.
"I enjoyed the years I spent in the Emergency Room, but the last four years I have had a change of pace, but have found that caring for patients is still my passion. Now in Cardiopulmonary Rehab, I am able to care for patients after they have received a diagnosis that has changed their lives.
"I am able to work with a team to help rehabilitate and often times ease the fears of the patient about getting back to a normal life. Caring for patients in this environment is different for me. I get to see the rest of the story. I get to help care for them through their recovery process and often times I get to see them for years to come when they stay with our program.
"In my almost 14 years of nursing, it has truly been an honor to spend those years here in my hometown caring for my community."
Memorable events: "To be honest the most memorable part for me would have to be the amazing people I have had the privilege to work alongside. The last 14 years I have worked with people who have become a second family to me. Working beside them day in and day out has been amazing."
What is the most rewarding/challenging part of your job? "The most rewarding part of my job is being able to help patients overcome fears they may have about returning to normal life after a cardiac event, or helping pulmonary patients learn a new way of life after a new diagnosis. Being able to help patients gain the confidence and knowledge to help them live a more fulfilling life after an event is truly rewarding."
What does the future hold? "The best thing about nursing is that if you find yourself unfulfilled at some point, there is always another area you could try. I don't see myself leaving Cardiopulmonary Rehab anytime soon. The profession of nursing has always been a very trusted profession, and I can only hope that will continue. I think over the last year that nurses have continued to step up all across the world to prove that we are here for our patients, communities and each other."
Nursing during the pandemic: "Being a nurse during a pandemic has been one of the most challenging things of my career. Initially my department was closed down and we were able to help in different areas where needed. I was able to help in screening tents, mask distribution and COVID- 19 testing.
"As the pandemic progressed, we were able to reopen our department. The needs changed as things moved forward. I was able to continue to help as much as I could when asked in the testing area or where shortages with staffing had occurred in some departments. Since vaccine distribution has started, I have been able to help there also.
"During this time, I have been most proud of how our community has come together to help care for each other. It has truly been a blessing to be a part of caring for this community alongside other caring individuals.
"I think the pandemic may have altered the way health care progresses. I think we will always view this time while preparing for future illnesses. I hope ultimately we will recover, and the staff that have faithfully stood by bedsides, held hands, been in the trenches every single shift, and cared for the sick and the community will look back proudly when that time comes."