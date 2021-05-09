NURSES 2021: Jesse West honored to care for her community

"In my almost 14 years of nursing, it has truly been an honor to spend those years here in my hometown caring for my community."

Memorable events: "To be honest the most memorable part for me would have to be the amazing people I have had the privilege to work alongside. The last 14 years I have worked with people who have become a second family to me. Working beside them day in and day out has been amazing."

What is the most rewarding/challenging part of your job? "The most rewarding part of my job is being able to help patients overcome fears they may have about returning to normal life after a cardiac event, or helping pulmonary patients learn a new way of life after a new diagnosis. Being able to help patients gain the confidence and knowledge to help them live a more fulfilling life after an event is truly rewarding."

What does the future hold? "The best thing about nursing is that if you find yourself unfulfilled at some point, there is always another area you could try. I don't see myself leaving Cardiopulmonary Rehab anytime soon. The profession of nursing has always been a very trusted profession, and I can only hope that will continue. I think over the last year that nurses have continued to step up all across the world to prove that we are here for our patients, communities and each other."