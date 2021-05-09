NURSES 2021: Jamie Jones 'can't imagine spending my days doing anything else'

"There was also a time when I had been taking care of a patient all day and it seemed like she wouldn’t make it through the night because of how sick she was. Her husband had been by her bedside all day worrying, and before I left that night I asked if I could pray with them. When I came back the next morning, the patient was standing up at the side of the bed like nothing had ever been wrong. We were all so pleased with her turnaround that we cried together.

"A few years later she was admitted again and I cared for her during her final days on earth. It was such a rewarding experience to be able to provide just a bit of comfort to her family when they were at the worst time in their lives."

What is the most rewarding/challenging part of your job? "Knowing that I make at least a small difference in somebody’s life is an amazing feeling. Sometimes it can be as simple as making a patient smile or reassuring them that they will be okay."

What does the future hold? "I’m not really sure what the future holds for me personally, but I would hope that because of everything we have been through in the past year that the profession of nursing would gain the feeling of empowerment in making decisions to benefit our patients."