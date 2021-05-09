NURSES 2021: Jamie Jones 'can't imagine spending my days doing anything else'

The nomination: Malarie Shuler nominated her friend Jamie Jones because she is selfless, passionate, caring, a great patient advocate and represents everything a nurse should be.
Jamie Jones was one of the nurses to jump in without hesitation to take care of COVID patients. She sacrificed so much in the beginning -- not being able to be around her family, including her children, parents and husband because of the risk of bringing home the virus to her loved ones.
Shuler said, “I remember a day that she got so upset because she wasn’t given the COVID-positive patients. She didn’t want her coworkers taking the risk if she could. Jamie always puts others first. Another reflection of her heart is her special bond with one of our patients that had no family, even after several years she still goes to visit him in the nursing home and makes sure he is well taken care of. She would adopt all the patients that didn’t have family if she could.”
Shuler adds, “Jamie lifts the spirits of everyone that she works with. She enjoys passing out homemade awards just to make others feel special and recognizing her coworkers.”
Jamie Jones, 30, has been a nurse for five years. She is a married mother of two girls with a son expected to arrive in June. Jones was also raised with a mother who worked as a mental health nurse practitioner in Bamberg.
Since graduating from nursing school in 2016, Jones has worked at the Regional Medical Center in one capacity or another with experience ranging from medical surgical, hemodialysis and the most recent being in the float pool, which allows her to work in most parts of the hospital.
"What I love most about my current position is that I have met and learned from some of the smartest, most compassionate health care workers this community has to offer."
Why did you want to be a nurse? "I never actually wanted to be a nurse when I was growing up. My Momma was a nurse and I saw how taxing her job could be at times. The older I got, the more I felt called to be a nurse, but still resisted because I couldn’t see myself doing that. I finally gave in to the calling and went to nursing school, where I realized this is what I was meant to do. I can’t imagine spending my days doing anything else."
Memorable events: "The first patient I took care of was an older gentleman with schizophrenia whose family had more or less pulled out of his care. He spent 10 months in the hospital waiting for a place to stay. After he was discharged, I was able to assume responsibility of his care and he is now part of our family. We consider him our oldest child and our three younger children think he is their older brother, even though he is my parents’ age.
"There was also a time when I had been taking care of a patient all day and it seemed like she wouldn’t make it through the night because of how sick she was. Her husband had been by her bedside all day worrying, and before I left that night I asked if I could pray with them. When I came back the next morning, the patient was standing up at the side of the bed like nothing had ever been wrong. We were all so pleased with her turnaround that we cried together.
"A few years later she was admitted again and I cared for her during her final days on earth. It was such a rewarding experience to be able to provide just a bit of comfort to her family when they were at the worst time in their lives."
What is the most rewarding/challenging part of your job? "Knowing that I make at least a small difference in somebody’s life is an amazing feeling. Sometimes it can be as simple as making a patient smile or reassuring them that they will be okay."
What does the future hold? "I’m not really sure what the future holds for me personally, but I would hope that because of everything we have been through in the past year that the profession of nursing would gain the feeling of empowerment in making decisions to benefit our patients."
Nursing during the pandemic: "At the beginning of the pandemic, I was absolutely terrified that I would be responsible for bringing it home to my family. My oldest daughter is asthmatic and I wasn’t sure how she would tolerate a respiratory virus. I made the decision at the time to send both of my children to live with my parents and asked my husband to stay with his mother as he is also asthmatic.
"It was a very lonely time that I only survived thanks to my faith in God, my family, and my friends/coworkers. After a month I felt comfortable enough to bring everybody home and resume a somewhat 'normal' life.
"I was one of the nurses who was assigned to mainly COVID units, so I got to spend a lot of time with patients who were going through the same isolation I had been through. I could relate with them on a deeper level than I had been able to connect with patients before.
"I think all health care workers kind of came together in an unspoken understanding that we had to rely on each other because nobody else could understand what was happening inside the walls of the hospital. We’ve experienced critically low staffing due to the massive influx of sick patients, and that has caused a lot more stress than usual.
"On the positive side, I feel like at RMC we have grown together and started to work more efficiently as a team."