NURSES 2021: Evelyn Pauling contributes goodness in the world

What is the most rewarding/challenging part of your job? "The most rewarding part of my career is having the opportunity to serve others. Every day I have the opportunity to perform selfless acts of kindness, generosity and offer a helping hand. When I witness my patients whose prognosis was grim hit major milestones in their health or are discharged home on the road to recovery, it is the most fulfilling feeling ever. However, the most challenging part of my job is knowing I did everything I could to save or contribute to a patient’s life, but despite my best efforts, the patient dies.

"I have come to learn that sometimes you will endure losses, but the real rewards come when families of patients show acts of kindness and appreciation for the care delivered to their loved ones."

What does the future hold? "Currently I am 3-1/2 years from retirement, however, I plan to continue to utilize my skills as a nurse in caring for others until I no longer can. Nursing is not just a career for me, it is how I give back and contribute goodness in this world. I will continue to mentor and pass down my gift to others to ensure every patient receives compassionate, quality and safe care."

Nursing during the pandemic: "The coronavirus pandemic has been life-altering for us all. As a nurse, the coronavirus has altered the way we provide care, education and support for patients. At times when no visitation was allowed due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, we were the only support system for patients. This may include holding a patient’s hand during end of life, allowing family to have Facetime over the phone or tablet and praying with my patients. In the future, I anticipate that COVID-19 will impact various areas of nursing such as resource shortages, an increase in telehealth and an increase in job role expansion."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0