NURSES 2021: Evelyn Pauling contributes goodness in the world

The nomination: Carrie Rivers believes that God brought an ICU team together in April 2020 that included Evelyn Pauling. She was told that Mrs. Pauling came out of retirement to work with the nurses at RMC during the coronavirus period, and took on the task of being her husband’s nurse.
On March 28, Carrie Rivers and her husband Eddie both tested positive for COVID-19. She was able to go home but her husband was admitted because of pneumonia in his left lung. A few hours later she received a call saying he could not breathe on his own and had to be intubated. He was is ICU for 28 days. Evelyn Pauling became his nurse and never gave up on him and refused to let him give up on getting well.
“She said that giving up is not an option for her patients. She said that she treated each patient as a member of her family that she did not want to lose,” Rivers said. “Two weeks later Eddie was off the machines and tubes, feeding himself and calling home to talk to us. Those were the longest days of our lives and because Mrs. Evelyn Pauling cared, my husband is with us today.”
Evelyn Pauling, 63, is a registered nurse with over 34 years in the profession. Pauling has served on multiple committees throughout her years as a registered nurse, such as Critical Care Best Practice, Critical Care Policy/Protocol Review Committee, Regional Medical Center Regulatory Committee, and RN Preceptor Committee just to name a few. She has led multiple teams as a health care leader and clinical educator. She has served as a department head of ICU, clinical unit leader, assisted nurse manager and critical care nurse manager.
Pauling worked as a critical clinical educator for Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College for over seven years, a clinical preceptor for South Carolina State University for over 12 years, and a critical care preceptor for the USC Upstate Mary Black Bachelor Nursing Program for over five years.
She is passionate about developing and motivating others in the profession to work at the top of their clinical licensure. Throughout her career she has served as a BLS instructor educating other clinicians on the importance of basic life support.
In 1992 she was awarded Nurse of the Year at the Regional Medical Center for her work ethics and dedication to the nursing profession.
In 1997 Pauling received the Recognition of Outstanding Scholar Achievement Award from the USC Golden Key National Honor Society. Year after year she has received ongoing recognition by RMC Critical Care directors and administrators for service and clinical excellence. Since 2005, Pauling has also been an annual recipient of the Nursing Earning Recognition & Dividends award.
Pauling is not only dedicated to helping and serving the nursing profession, she serves as a leader in her community, her church, as a wife, a mother of two and grandmother of 4.
Pauling's favorite quote is by Maya Angelou: “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel."
Why did you want to become a nurse? "My inspiration to become a nurse comes from an inborn desire to care for people in their times of need. I feel that helping patients overcome the burden of different health conditions is part of my ministry. There is satisfaction in knowing that you contribute to someone’s life and the lives of their families.
"Over my 35 years as a nurse, I have been blessed to cry tears of joy with my patients; share many hugs and laughter; and serve as an inspirational coach when reassuring my patients they can take the next step. For me being a nurse is more than just a title, it is a higher calling and has been life-changing. Throughout my career I have grown in my faith, career and love for others."
Memorable events: "One of the most memorable events in my career was in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. I was caring for a 40-year-old who was diagnosed with the coronavirus. The patient was in isolation — afraid and alone. His admitting ICU prognosis was very grim; however, I spent numerous hours teaching this patient how to control his breathing, assisting him in learning how to take sips of water and how to swallow. I also served as a patient liaison by caring for the patient and providing communication to the patient’s family.
"After 30 days, the patient was discharged home in which our clinical team was able to assist in providing the patient with education to self-care at home. The patient communicated to myself and others that I was a huge part of his survival in which he would be forever grateful. This reminded me of why I chose to become a nurse."
What is the most rewarding/challenging part of your job? "The most rewarding part of my career is having the opportunity to serve others. Every day I have the opportunity to perform selfless acts of kindness, generosity and offer a helping hand. When I witness my patients whose prognosis was grim hit major milestones in their health or are discharged home on the road to recovery, it is the most fulfilling feeling ever. However, the most challenging part of my job is knowing I did everything I could to save or contribute to a patient’s life, but despite my best efforts, the patient dies.
"I have come to learn that sometimes you will endure losses, but the real rewards come when families of patients show acts of kindness and appreciation for the care delivered to their loved ones."
What does the future hold? "Currently I am 3-1/2 years from retirement, however, I plan to continue to utilize my skills as a nurse in caring for others until I no longer can. Nursing is not just a career for me, it is how I give back and contribute goodness in this world. I will continue to mentor and pass down my gift to others to ensure every patient receives compassionate, quality and safe care."
Nursing during the pandemic: "The coronavirus pandemic has been life-altering for us all. As a nurse, the coronavirus has altered the way we provide care, education and support for patients. At times when no visitation was allowed due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, we were the only support system for patients. This may include holding a patient’s hand during end of life, allowing family to have Facetime over the phone or tablet and praying with my patients. In the future, I anticipate that COVID-19 will impact various areas of nursing such as resource shortages, an increase in telehealth and an increase in job role expansion."