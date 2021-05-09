NURSES 2021: Amanda Peeples helps during some of the hardest times

The nomination: Christie Canaday felt it was an honor to nominate her coworker and friend, Amanda Peeples, for the dedication, compassion and high level of skill that she exhibits each day as she cares for the patients of Grove Park Hospice, and the positive impact she has had on so many lives.
Noting that hospice nursing requires a commitment to help each patient maintain the best quality of life possible while managing their pain and symptoms, Canaday says of Amanda, “She works tirelessly to meet these goals and goes above and beyond, and this is evident in the time she spends with her patients and the kindness she shows them. She truly cares about her patients and their families. She celebrates with them and grieves with them.”
A quote that Canaday once read reminds her of the kind of nurse Amanda is: “It’s easy to be the sun that lights everyone’s day, but why not be the moon, to give light in the darkest hours.” Amanda Peeples is that moon.
Amanda Peeples, 38, of Orangeburg has been a registered nurse since 2006 when she graduated from the OCtech ADN program. She currently has been working with Grove Park Hospice since 2017, as a RN case manager.
Peeples started her nursing career working on the medical oncology unit at Lexington Medical Center. She quickly learned she had a passion for oncology and end-of-life care. After Peeples married, she went to work at Hampton Regional Medical Center, where she remained for nine years.
"I am thankful that I was able to experience many different aspects of nursing while working at HRMC," Peeples said.
She was also a staff nurse and night shift supervisor that worked in the medical surgical unit, ICU and ER. She helped with pre-op and recovery in the OR and ended her time at HRMC with starting and managing outpatient infusion services.
"I learned many valuable nursing lessons and worked with wonderful people during my time at HRMC," Peeples said. "I enjoy working with Grove Park Hospice. We have a great team that cares about the patients. I have learned so much in the few years I have worked here."
Peeples is a Christian wife and mother of two little girls.
So why did you want to be a nurse? "I originally never thought of being a nurse. In fact, I was majoring in biology at Clemson University. That was until my grandmother had a stroke. I spent my spring break of college at the hospital with her. While staying in the hospital with her, I observed how helpful, empathetic and kind the nursing staff was and I knew I wanted to be able to do the same for others."
Memorable moments: "Over the years, there have been so many memorable events, it is hard to narrow it down. I did take care of a special man that showed me that God has a way of putting people in your life at the right time and life truly does come full circle.
"I was working in the outpatient infusion area and had a new patient starting chemotherapy. He came in and was very upfront with me and watched me closely as I did my job. He told me by the end of the visit that he isn't always comfortable with medical staff, but he knows how things should be done and he was very impressed with the care he received. His next visit was a long one, therefore, we had plenty of time to talk. He told me who he was and where he was from and about his family. He told me about his father and how good a man he was and then said his name and the business he started and left to his son (my patient). Suddenly, when he said his name and what business he started, I remembered that my grandfather new a man by that name and worked for that company when he first married my grandmother.
"After talking to him and sharing stories, we found out that his father helped to transport my mother to Charleston after she was born and helped saved her life. Because his father helped to save my mother's life when she was born, many years later I was able to take care of his son.
"My grandfather passed away several years before meeting my patient, but I felt so close to him once I realized who he was at that time and we really built a sweet friendship. My patient was a wonderful, kind, good-hearted and trustworthy man. Everyone loved him dearly. I was so happy and blessed to be able to care for him and return the act of kindness that his father did so many years ago. My patient later passed away and it broke my heart, but every time I think of him, it puts a big smile on my face.
"I have truly enjoyed meeting so many people and trying to help them in some way or another. There are definitely moments that have brought smiles and laughter and moments that have brought tears and heartache."
What is the most rewarding/challenging part of your job? "I have been passionate about end-of-life care since having clinicals with a hospice nurse while in nursing school. I feel blessed and privileged to be able to assist and guide others during some of the hardest times of their lives. It is definitely hard, challenging and emotional while caring for any patients, but especially at end of life.
"I pray that we can always help give patients a good quality of life at home and a comfortable, honorable death with their loved ones by their side. Hospice is very challenging at times, because as a nurse you naturally want to help heal patients, but sometimes you can’t.
"It helps to have faith that God heals people in many different ways, even if we don’t understand. I love the relationships I have made over the years with patients and their families. They truly feel like part of my family. I love the staff that I work with on a daily basis and I am so glad to have great support from others."
What does the future hold? "My future consists of continuing hospice care at this time. I am currently studying to be a certified hospice and palliative nurse by the end of this year. The nursing profession has definitely changed in my years as a nurse. Everything is more technologically advanced and requires more knowledge to continue moving forward.
"No one knows what their future holds, but I trust that God will lead the way.
"I think COVID-19 has greatly changed some things in the nursing profession and we (as health care providers) are all physically, mentally and emotionally tired. I pray that we will see the light at the end of the tunnel soon and be able to return to some normalcy that was prior to the pandemic."
Nursing during the pandemic: "COVID-19 has changed so many things in all of our lives! We are all learning how to cope with this new way of life together. It was definitely scary in the beginning when we did not know if we would be taking a potentially deadly virus to one of our patients or if they, or their family, may even give it to us.
"It was difficult last summer, when we started getting hospice referrals of people that were being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital and now wanted to come home to die. Most of those patients were not terminally ill prior to COVID-19. It was even more difficult when we had some of our very own dear patients contract COVID-19 and quickly decline and die. It has been heart wrenching to watch patients decline and change so fast and you are trying to treat their symptoms and make them comfortable, but you still feel so helpless and heartbroken.
"Another challenge for me has been not being able console and comfort others through physical contact, such as an embrace or holding a hand (without wearing gloves). Wearing masks all of the time has also made it difficult to effectively communicate with others."