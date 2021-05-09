NURSES 2021: Amanda Peeples helps during some of the hardest times

"I was working in the outpatient infusion area and had a new patient starting chemotherapy. He came in and was very upfront with me and watched me closely as I did my job. He told me by the end of the visit that he isn't always comfortable with medical staff, but he knows how things should be done and he was very impressed with the care he received. His next visit was a long one, therefore, we had plenty of time to talk. He told me who he was and where he was from and about his family. He told me about his father and how good a man he was and then said his name and the business he started and left to his son (my patient). Suddenly, when he said his name and what business he started, I remembered that my grandfather new a man by that name and worked for that company when he first married my grandmother.