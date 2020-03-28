MUSC releases plans for 3D-printed masks

Joshua Kim, senior designer and program coordinator in the Department of Surgery Human Centered Design Program, said he was inspired by the NASA engineers during the Apollo 13 disaster, who quickly devised a makeshift carbon dioxide removal system from materials on hand inside the lunar module, including duct tape and plastic.

“How can we utilize materials that people can get at a local hardware store and repurpose those materials to make protective equipment?” he asked.

The “95” in N95 means these masks filter 95% of particulates of a certain size, he explained. HEPA filters, like those used in air purifiers, filter around 99% of particulates. So he bought a HEPA filter and set about experimenting. Using the same testing that’s used on N95 masks, he found that using those filters in the homemade cartridge did work – a positive sign that they were on the right track.

Meanwhile, another group was working on creating the masks. Dentists Walter Renne, D.M.D., and Christian Brenes Vega, D.D.S., regularly use 3D printing. “It’s just a part of the job,” said Renne, who estimated that 20% of dentists and 90% of dental labs have a 3D printer on hand. They enlisted the help of John Yost, a student and independent contractor who serves as a resource for all things associated with 3D printing on campus.