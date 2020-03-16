MUSC Health expands COVID-19 testing capabilities

“Our priority now, in and outside of MUSC, needs to be addressing every layer we possibly can to flatten the curve,” said Patrick J. Cawley, M.D., MUSC Health CEO and vice president for Health Affairs, University. “That means continuing to align with CDC and DHEC guidance, our Governor’s office and other state and local partners to slow the speed and severity of the virus, and ultimately, its effects on our collective communities. The public can trust that MUSC is doing everything that we possibly can to mitigate the impact of this public health crisis.”

MUSC Health continues to ask the community and referring care providers to use and direct patients to the MUSC Health Virtual Urgent Care online platform (musc.care) for access to respiratory illness screenings and testing orders. Using the promo code “COVID19” at check-out, patients can be screened for free. There are no age restrictions on who can be screened, meaning both adult and pediatric patients can be screened through the online platform. Patients who need specimen collection for possible respiratory illness or “COVID-19-like” symptom testing will provide testing samples at a drive-through MUSC Health respiratory specimen collection site located in the parking lot of the Citadel Mall campus, outside the MUSC Health West Ashley Medical Pavilion.