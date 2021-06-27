Keep up with prostate health

The question of who should be screened for prostate cancer and which men benefit most from screening has been somewhat controversial since the United States Preventative Services Task Force (USPSTF) initially published their recommendations for prostate cancer screening in 2008. Since most prostate cancer screening is being performed by a primary care provider, the AUA published Early Detection of Prostate Cancer Guidelines in 2018. In summary, the panel recommended against prostate cancer screening in men under age 40 years. For those men 40 – 54 years old, the panel recommended individualized prostate cancer screening for higher risk men, such as Black men and those with family history of metastatic or lethal prostate, breast, ovarian or pancreatic cancer. The panel recognized that those men age 55 - 69 years old had the greatest benefit of prostate cancer screening. Finally, for those men greater or equal to 70 years old, the panel does not recommend routine prostate cancer screening – except for those 70-plus years old men in excellent health and those that have an estimated life expectancy of 10 – 15 years.