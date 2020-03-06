Is it safe to travel? Advice amid coronavirus concerns

Quarantine – What is the likelihood I could be quarantined if I travel?

If you choose to take that trip:

• Travel with all necessary travel documentation, including health insurance cards.

• At the top of your packing list, AAA recommends that travelers pack an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol and disinfecting wipes.

• Pack any extra supplies you may need, including additional doses of medication, in the event your return trip is delayed.

• Know the nearest location of and contact information for the U.S. embassy or consulate. Also, enroll in the State Department’s Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP), so you can be reached if the situation changes while abroad.

• U.S. citizens who have been in China in the preceding 14 days who attempt to return to the United States will be redirected to one of 11 designated U.S. airports and undergo enhanced health screenings by CDC staff for fever, cough and shortness of breath.

Travel Insurance – Does it cover the coronavirus?