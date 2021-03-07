HEALTH COLUMN: Good health starts with you

3. Personal history of chronic inflammatory bowel disease such as Crohn's or ulcerativecolitis.

4. Family history of any hereditary colorectal cancer syndrome, such as FAP, Lynch syndrome and any other syndromes.

The preferred test for colorectal cancer screening is a colonoscopy. The colonoscopy allows the doctor to look inside the entire rectum and colon while the patient is sedated. A flexible, lighted tube called a colonoscope is inserted into the rectum and the entire colon to look for polyps or cancer. During this procedure, a doctor can remove polyps or other tissue for examination and diagnosis. The removal of a polyp can prevent colorectal cancer. Colonoscopy should be initiated at the age of 50 and can be repeated every ten years if normal.

Other screening tests include computed tomography colonography and sigmoidoscopy. CT colpography sometimes called virtual colonoscopy, is a screening method being studied in some centers. It requires interpretation by a skilled radiologist to provide the best results. A radiologist is a doctor who specializes in obtaining and interpreting medical images. However, a CT colpography may be an alternative for you if you cannot have a standard coloscopy due to the risk of anesthesia, which is medications to block the awareness of pain, or if a person has a blockage in the colon that prevents a full examination.