Doctors battle false information as they encourage flu shots

According to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, South Carolina has seen a decrease in routine immunizations.

“I think with the COVID virus, it causes a big problem for us as pediatricians because less people are coming into the office and getting vaccinated on time because they are scared to get the COVID virus,” Dr. Ranya Charka, pediatrician at Rock Hill Pediatrics and immunization liaison for the South Carolina chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said.

“They don’t want to be around a lot of people, and being at a physician’s office, you are exposed to sick people. So they are scared to bring their babies in so they don’t get vaccinated on time and now we are kind of opening the door to losing that immunity that we had before keeping those illnesses at bay.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a strict immunization schedule for all American infants and school-aged children for such childhood diseases as mumps, measles and chicken pox.

Charka is concerned about the twin dangers of influenza and coronavirus during the upcoming winter season.