COLUMBIA – To recognize National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day on Feb. 7, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will offer free testing at participating DHEC clinics, and is encouraging all South Carolinians to get tested, know your status, and get treatment.
This year’s theme is “Together for Love: Stop HIV Stigma.”
In conjunction with National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, DHEC is also promoting the goal of “Ending the Epidemics” in South Carolina. This new initiative focuses on reducing the number of new cases, linking infected people to care, and increasing the number of people taking medicine to reduce the amount of HIV in their blood.
African Americans are disproportionately affected by HIV/AIDS in South Carolina. They account for 68% of the all residents living with HIV in the state but make up just 27% of its total population.
"An average of 66 cases of HIV infection were reported each month during 2017. We want to decrease that number and prevent the spread of this disease by increasing awareness and treatment,” said Ali Mansaray, director for the division of STD, HIV, and Viral Hepatitis. “And there are many people who have not yet been tested and don't know their HIV status.”
