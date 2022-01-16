Haynes directs music for 'The Color Purple' production

South Carolina State University’s Roland Haynes is the music director for The Workshop Theatre’s adaptation of “The Color Purple” musical in Columbia.

The Workshop Theatre will bring the production to the stage Jan. 21 through Feb. 5, 2022, at Columbia College’s Cottingham Theatre.

This musical adaptation of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and the Oscar-nominated 1985 Steven Spielberg film spotlights Celie, a downtrodden young woman whose personal awakening over the course of 40 years forms the story’s arc.

For Haynes, production manager and music lab coordinator/instructor for SC State’s Department of Visual & Performing Arts, the production represents his second time working on “The Color Purple” as the music director. The first was in 2013 when The Workshop Theatre had a run with 21 sold-out performances.

“My responsibilities as the music director include working with the main director to audition and select the performers, direct all music rehearsals, coordinate and hire the six-piece band, and create any special music or arrangements for the show, on request,” Haynes said.

Director Jocelyn Sanders is guiding a talented ensemble cast through the decades -- from Georgia to Africa and back. As music director, Haynes weaves these voices around a score that features jazz, ragtime, gospel, African music and blues, while choreographer Crystal Aldamuy matches the music step for step.

Haynes also doubles as the keyboardist for the show’s band, while Ryan Fox, another instructor from the music unit in Visual & Performing Arts, plays woodwinds in the band.

The revival version of “The Color Purple” still features the beloved songs and powerful story of the original but brings the characters and their stories to the forefront. This adaptation won the 2015 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical.

General admission ticket sales began for Workshop Theatre members on Jan. 5 and for the public Jan. 6. Tickets can be purchased online at workshoptheatre.com or by calling the Box Office at 803-799-6551 from noon to 5 p.m. during the week. On the weekends, the Box Office opens two hours before the show begins. Tickets also will be available at the door the night of the show.

Show Dates & Times:

January 21-22, 27-29 at 8 p.m.

January 23 and Jan. 30 at 3 p.m.

February 3-5 at 8 p.m.

Ticket Prices:

Adults - $25 Seniors - $22

Military - $22 Students - $18

Children 12 & under - $14

