Harlem Globetrotters coming to Columbia April 20

COLUMBIA -- The Harlem Globetrotters 2023 World Tour presented by Jersey Mike’s Subs will be coming to the Colonial Life Arena on April 20.

View your favorite Globetrotter stars as they bring out their amazing basketball skill, outrageous athleticism and a non-stop good time.

As the Harlem Globetrotters near their 100th anniversary, they have contributed to the growth of basketball across the world. Through their artful athleticism and unparalleled moves, this team shares the game through an inclusive gameday experience.

Tickets are available at www.HarlemGlobetrotters.com or Ticketmaster.com. They will also be available at the Prisma Health Box Office. Visit Coloniallifearena.com for box office hours.

For more information about the Harlem Globetrotters, visit the Globetrotters' official website: www.harlemglobetrotters.com.