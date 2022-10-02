Halloween fun returns to SCSM; museum debuts new 4D Show

COLUMBIA — Halloween fun returns to the South Carolina State Museum this October with an exciting lineup of shows and events. Guests are invited to enjoy a full month of activities, including a new 4D film, Dark History Tours, a special themed “Fright” Night Laser Lights event and more.

“Our Halloween activities are always popular with guests — and staff,” says Doug Beermann, chief operating officer at the State Museum. “We look forward to bringing back our popular Dark History Tours and lighting the Jack O’ Planetarium again, plus debuting a new show featuring Scooby Doo.”

Showing daily this October only, SCOOB! 4D Experience, is an exciting new immersive film featuring Scooby-Doo, Shaggy, Fred, Velma and Daphne in an all-new action-packed story. The lifelong friends face their biggest, most challenging mystery ever when they learn of a plot to unleash a wild beast from a prehistoric underworld. Including 3D animation, sensational effects such as seat movement, air blasts and more, this may be the Mystery Machine’s wildest adventure yet!

The museum is also offering “Dark History Tours” all month long that explore a variety of infamous and legendary tales throughout South Carolina’s history. During this tour, guests will discover the true story of Columbia’s catacombs, hear stories from Gullah Geechee folklore and more. Educator-led tours are available each Saturday in October at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. A self-guided experience is also available every day with descriptive panels and QR codes at each "stop."

Shows and events

HalloScream Laser Lights Planetarium Experience

Showing weekends in October

See your favorite Halloween tunes, including “Thriller,” “Monster Mash” and “Ghostbusters” set to a brilliant display of dynamic laser lights inside the museum’s digital dome planetarium.

Spooky Saturdays

Sat., October 22 and 29, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Join in the family fun at the State Museum on these special days featuring the new show SCOOB! 4D Experience, Dark History Tours and more. Plus, kids are invited to get creative and wear their favorite costume on their museum visit! Kids (aged 3 - 12) in costume will receive free general admission on both Saturdays.

“Fright” Night Laser Lights: Laser Stranger Things

Fri., October 28, 6 – 10 p.m.

“Fright” Night Laser Lights returns with the debut of a new, special Halloween show that is sure to turn your world "upside down." Experience the ‘80s tunes and soundscapes from the iconic Netflix series set to a stunning display of lasers inside the museum’s 55-foot digital dome planetarium. This special evening event also includes Dark History Tours, delicious food for purchase from a featured local food truck and a cash bar. Tickets are on sale now at scmuseum.org

General admission to the South Carolina State Museum is $8.95 for adults; $7.95 for seniors; $6.95 for children; infants 2 and under are free. Planetarium experiences, 4D theater shows and tickets to Fright Night Laser Lights are an additional charge. The museum is open Tuesday- Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon – 5 p.m.