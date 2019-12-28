{{featured_button_text}}

There’s plenty to do this holiday season. From binge shopping to building gingerbread houses, we all look forward to participating in the many traditions we hold dear to our hearts. One of the most exciting of them all is decorating the Christmas tree with our favorite holiday ornaments.

Eleven local garden clubs recently brought holiday cheer to Regional Medical Center by decorating Christmas trees in the hospital’s main lobbies. This year marks 38 years in which the garden clubs have partnered with the hospital to provide a little glitz and dazzle to the hospital’s visitors.

The participating garden clubs and the RMC lobby location of their trees include:

  • Palmetto Gardeners – Same Day Surgery
  • Dogwood Garden Club – main entrance lobby
  • Verdant Garden Club – H. Filmore Mabry Center for Cancer Care lobby
  • Dogwood Club - RMC Cafeteria
  • Hoe ’N Hope Garden Club - Emergency Department lobby
  • Magnolia Garden Club – admitting/registration entrance lobby
  • Everblooming Garden Club – HealthPlex lobby
  • Dogwood Garden Club – second floor visitors’ elevator lobby
  • Elloree Garden Club - third floor visitors’ elevator lobby
  • Camellia Garden Club – fourth floor visitors’ elevator lobby
  • Dibble’s Landscaping and Maintenance provided a holiday arrangement for the Medical Staff Department

