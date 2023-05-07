Related to this story

Harold Shuler -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS - Mr. Harold Shuler, 63, of 143 Hawthorne Trail, St. Matthews, SC, passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at his residence.

BROOKLYN, NY - Anna Mae Moody, 79, of 66 Rockwell Place, Brooklyn, NY, and formerly of Bamberg, SC, passed away on April 25, 2023, at NYU Lang…

