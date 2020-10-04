Free, drive-through S.C. State Fair Oct. 20-21

One exhibit will be a celebration of the State Fair’s Ride of Your Life Scholarship recipients. A 501c3 charity, the S.C. State Fair supports statewide education by awarding hundreds of thousands of dollars in scholarships annually to help students across South Carolina pursue their continued education at any public or private college, university or technical college in the state.

Follow along with exhibit details and a route map available online at scstatefair.org and via QR codes that will be accessible along the route. As you drive through the fair, enjoy a Spotify playlist of bands that have visited the S.C. State Fair over the years.

The public is invited to share their favorite fair moments by sending them to favoritememory@scstatefair.org. Submit yours and view the shared photos on scstatefair.org/memories.

Don’t miss corn dogs, cotton candy and more available for purchase Oct. 20-24

Guests will not want to miss the opportunity to indulge in their fair food favorites this year. In a twist on the restaurant drive-through concept, guests will be able to drive into the Lexington Medical Center Fair Park on the fairgrounds to purchase Fiske fries, funnel cakes and more. With an anticipated high demand, the fair food vendors have extended the dates from Oct. 20 to Oct. 24.