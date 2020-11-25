Tasty taters: T&D potato contest brings out the best side dishes

Potatoes were featured during the recent Times and Democrat Potato Side Dish contest sponsored by Fogle's Piggly Wiggly.
Due to the coronavirus safety precautions, entries were taken to the Fogle's Piggly Wiggly at the Columbia Road location and judged by Piggly Wiggly deli staff.
Entrants could make any side dish they chose as long as the main ingredient was potatoes. Winning entries consisted of a tasty potato salad, a casserole and scalloped potatoes.
1st Place Winner
by Linda Ferrara
Potato salad
6 boiled eggs
2 pounds red potatoes
1 onion
2 stalks celery
Salt and pepper
Parsley
Dash of sugar
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon of bacon bits
8 ounces of ranch salad dressing
1-3/4 cup Dukes mayonnaise
Boil eggs and place in fridge. Wash and boil red potatoes for 25 to 30 minutes until you can put a fork through it. Drain and place in fridge for 39 minutes. Place onion and celery in a food processor and dice up. In a large bowl, place onion and celery mixture, cut up potatoes to small cubes and hard boiled eggs to thick slices. Add salt and pepper, parsley, bacon bits and sugar. Mix gently. Add ranch dressing, mayonnaise and Dijon mustard and fold into mixture. Place in fridge for an hour or overnight.
2nd Place Winner
by Jane Sanford
Russett potato, cheese and onion casserole
1 Stick margarine
5 tablespoons flour
1-1/2 cups milk
4-5 Russet potatoes, peeled and sliced
2 onions, sliced
Sliced mild cheddar cheese (use desired amount)
Salt as desired
Pepper as desired
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Grease baking dish (9x13). Stir together in saucepot; margarine, flour and milk. Cook over medium heat until thickened, stirring frequently. Layer 1/2 of potatoes, 1/2 of onions. Sprinkle of salt, place layer of sliced cheese over onions, then pour 1/2 of sauce over this. Repeat layers, ending with the remaining sauce. Sprinkle pepper on top. Bake uncovered for 45 minutes to 1 hour at 400 degrees.
3rd Place Winner
by Glenna Mason
Scalloped potatoes
1 can cheddar cheese soup
½-cup sour cream
¼-cup milk
4 cups thinly sliced potatoes
1 small onion, thinly sliced
6-10 sliced of cooked bacon, crumbled
1 Tablespoon cold butter, cut into pieces
Paprika
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Stir soup, sour cream and milk together. Grease a large casserole dish and alternately arranged potatoes, onion and sauce. Dot the top with butter. Sprinkle with Paprika. Cover and bake for 1 hour. Uncover after baking for an hour and sprinkle with bacon and bake an additional 15 minutes. Serves 4 to 6.
