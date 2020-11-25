Tasty taters: Piggly Wiggly FALLiday contest brings out the best potato side dishes

Boil eggs and place in fridge. Wash and boil red potatoes for 25 to 30 minutes until you can put a fork through it. Drain and place in fridge for 39 minutes. Place onion and celery in a food processor and dice up. In a large bowl, place onion and celery mixture, cut up potatoes to small cubes and hard boiled eggs to thick slices. Add salt and pepper, parsley, bacon bits and sugar. Mix gently. Add ranch dressing, mayonnaise and Dijon mustard and fold into mixture. Place in fridge for an hour or overnight.