T&D Pie Baking Contest showcases Winterfest favorites

Fogle’s Piggly Wiggly in Bamberg held a Winterfest event on Dec. 4, 2021. In addition to games, free popcorn and hotdogs, a pie baking contest was held. These are the winning entries and each winner was presented with a prize basket full of goodies which included a gift certificate to Fogle’s Piggly Wiggly!

1st place

Coconut Cream Custard Pie

Rhonda Kittrell

Filling

2 eggs

2 cups whole milk

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup sweetened coconut

1 pie crust (pre-baked)

In a large mixing bowl, mix sugar, flour and eggs together. Mix well until all lumps are gone. In a medium sauce pan, heat milk until just before boiling, stirring constantly so it does not scorch. Mix in sugar, flour and egg mixture. Turn down heat and add sweetened coconut and stir to prevent sticking and scorching. NOTE: Make sure you prebake the pie crust because the filling will be already cooked.

Meringue topping

2 egg whites

1/4 cup sugar

1/16 teaspoon salt

Beat egg whites on high speed until they look pure white and glossy and then add sugar and salt. Bake at 350 degrees until golden brown.

2nd Place

Coconut Pie

Casey Richardson

1-1/2 cups sugar

1-1/2 cups milk

3-1/2 tablespoons of all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 eggs, blended

1 stick butter

1 can of coconut

2 pie crusts

Mix all ingredients and pour into 2 pie shells and bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes.

3rd Place

Kentucky Derby Pie

Jordan Kittrell

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup self-rising flour

2 eggs

1 stick of butter (melted)

1 cup chopped pecans

6 ounces of chocolate chips

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

1 deep-dish pie crust

Stir flour, sugar and eggs together until blended and then add one stick of butter (melted). Add chopped pecans, chocolate chips and vanilla and blend together and pour into an unbaked deep-dish pie crust. Bake for 35 minutes at 350 degrees.

NOTE: If you double the recipe use three shallow unbaked pie crusts. The pie will rise when baking.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0