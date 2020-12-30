Start year off right with ‘full flavor’

With New Year’s Day two days away, we have another opportunity for a celebration of sorts that this year is over and 2021 has arrived. In the words of Forrest Gump, “That’s all I have to say about that topic.”

Moving forward, we may start the year off with full flavor by enjoying the customary Southern New Year’s Day foods for supper … ribs or pork loin and of course collards or turnip greens in keeping with the old belief that eating greens on Jan. 1 will bring you financial prosperity in the coming year. One of my favorite menu items, Hoppin’ John (rice and black-eyed peas cooked with bits of pork) is supposed to bring good luck in the coming year. Other common New Year’s Day foods include barbecued pulled pork, ham, baked chicken, yams, peas, baked macaroni and cornbread.

My absolutely favorite way to start each new year is with a rich, delicious breakfast casserole – all of your favorite breakfast protein foods in one dish. You see, over the years I have used many breakfast casserole and quiche recipes and have used my “experiences” with them to create this very delicious breakfast casserole. Of course you may add a bit of this or that to customize it for your family and friends. Please try it if you will or try one of the quiches below. Too, I have added our favorite recipes for sausage-cheese dip and spinach-veggie dip. These yummy recipes shared, I sincerely hope you all will have a safe and wonderful New Year’s Eve and Day!