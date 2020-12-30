Start year off right with ‘full flavor’

With New Year’s Day two days away, we have another opportunity for a celebration of sorts that this year is over and 2021 has arrived. In the words of Forrest Gump, “That’s all I have to say about that topic.”
Moving forward, we may start the year off with full flavor by enjoying the customary Southern New Year’s Day foods for supper … ribs or pork loin and of course collards or turnip greens in keeping with the old belief that eating greens on Jan. 1 will bring you financial prosperity in the coming year. One of my favorite menu items, Hoppin’ John (rice and black-eyed peas cooked with bits of pork) is supposed to bring good luck in the coming year. Other common New Year’s Day foods include barbecued pulled pork, ham, baked chicken, yams, peas, baked macaroni and cornbread.
My absolutely favorite way to start each new year is with a rich, delicious breakfast casserole – all of your favorite breakfast protein foods in one dish. You see, over the years I have used many breakfast casserole and quiche recipes and have used my “experiences” with them to create this very delicious breakfast casserole. Of course you may add a bit of this or that to customize it for your family and friends. Please try it if you will or try one of the quiches below. Too, I have added our favorite recipes for sausage-cheese dip and spinach-veggie dip. These yummy recipes shared, I sincerely hope you all will have a safe and wonderful New Year’s Eve and Day!
Teresa’s Favorite
Breakfast Casserole
1-1/2 sticks butter, room temperature
2-1.2 cups self-rising flour
8 to 10 slices hickory smoked bacon (or 2 cups ground sausage)
5 large eggs
2 (1-pint) cartons heavy cream
3 tablespoons dried onion
Salt, pepper, Cayenne to taste
1 teaspoon sugar (optional)
1 (2-cup) package mild or sharp cheddar cheese
To make my favorite breakfast casserole in an oblong pan or casserole dish:
Make the crust using one and a half sticks of sweet cream and salted butter at room temperature. Cream the butter with a fork and add 2-1/2 cups self-rising flour. Use the fork to combine this well and then use clean hands to roll it into a ball and press it into a lightly buttered pan or casserole dish. Bake this crust at 350 for about 8 minutes just until it is very lightly browned. Set it aside to cool.
Fry 8 or 10 large pieces of hickory smoked bacon just until crispy. Set it on a white paper towel to drain. When it is cool, use your kitchen scissors to cut the bacon into pieces. If you prefer sausage instead of bacon, brown and drain two cups of ground sausage and add the sausage to the casserole. Best yet, use both bacon and sausage in the casserole … a bit “rich,” but totally delicious!
Now preheat your oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, use a large fork to beat five large eggs until they are well beaten. Add the two 1-pint cartons of heavy cream and use a whisk to beat well. Add three tablespoons of dried onion (a good brand). Add salt, pepper and Cayenne pepper to taste. I add a teaspoon of sugar. Put in the bacon pieces (and/or sausage) and a two-cup package of shredded mild or sharp cheddar cheese. Whisk well by hand.
Then, pour the batter into the homemade crust and bake it at 350 degrees for about 45 minutes. When the top browns lightly and starts to split a bit, you know it’s done. It will “set” a bit after you gently remove it from the oven. WARNING: If you are planning to transport the casserole or cover it for later dining, beware. If you wrap it tightly with Saran wrap or aluminum foil, the lovely browned surface will ruin, so use toothpicks to keep the wrapper off of the surface of the cooked casserole.
Bacon Quiche
1 9-inch deep-dish piecrust
1/2 cup chopped onion
1/2 cup chopped cooked bacon (never use imitation bacon bits)
1 cup shredded sharp, cheddar cheese
3 eggs, beaten
1/4 cup light cream
1 small package frozen chopped broccoli (optional)
Salt and pepper to taste
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Cook the broccoli according to package directions. Drain it well. In a large bowl, beat the eggs and add all other ingredients. Pour this mixture into a 9-inch deep-dish piecrust. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 to 60 minutes. Cool for at least 20 minutes before serving. This recipe makes eight to 10 servings.
Quick No-Crust
Spinach Quiche
1 10-ounce package frozen chopped spinach, cooked and drained
1 tablespoon butter or margarine
1 medium onion, diced
4 eggs
1 13-ounce can evaporated milk
Salt and pepper to taste
Dash of nutmeg (optional)
1/2 pound grated Swiss cheese
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. In a frying pan, sauté the drained spinach, butter and onion. Remove the pan from the stove and set it aside. In a large mixing bowl or food processor, beat or blend eggs, milk, salt, pepper, and optional nutmeg until well combined. Stir in the spinach mixture, Swiss cheese, half the Parmesan cheese and any extra ingredients you prefer. Pour this mixture into a 10-inch quiche dish. Sprinkle the remaining Parmesan cheese on top. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes. (You may cut calories by using skim milk and low-fat Swiss cheese. Also, you could skip the 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese topping.) This recipe makes eight to 10 servings.
Family’s Favorite
Sausage-Cheese Dip
3 tablespoons butter, softened
1 pound of ground sausage
1 (16-ounce) package Velveeta cheese
2 cans Rotel tomatoes (desired “temperature”)
For this dip, melt the butter in your crock pot and cook the ground sausage in the butter until well browned. Stir in the Velveeta cheese and Rotel and heat on medium high until all of the ingredients are smooth and creamy. Reduce the heat to warm, stir from time to time, and serve warm with nachos, corn chips or crackers.
Spinach-Veggie Dip
1 (10-ounce) package frozen spinach
1 package Koor’s vegetable soup mix
1 (8-ounce) block of cream cheese, room temperature
1 cup sour cream
1 cup Kraft fat-free mayonnaise
3 small green onions, finely chopped
1/4 teaspoon Cayenne pepper
Thaw spinach, rinse, drain and squeeze out excess liquid. Combine the spinach with all of the above ingredients. Stir until everything is well combined. Cover and chill three hours or more before serving to allow all off the flavors to meld. This recipe makes three cups of dip, which is delicious on rye bread or crackers of your choice
