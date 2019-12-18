NEESES -- Lots of delicious cookies were there to taste during the recent T&D Cookie Baking Contest at Fogle's Piggly Wiggly's Winter Fest, held Saturday, Dec. 7, at its Neeses location. Santa Claus may be getting several treats this Christmas.
Fogle's Piggly Wiggly sponsored the event, bringing out bakers from all over The T&D Region. Judges for the contest were Candice Roberson, Meree Williamson and Renee Olenick, who had the tasty task of choosing the top three.
Winning entries consisted of gingerbread cookies by Shenette Lincoln; peanut butter raisin walnut cookies by Patricia Miller; and the overall winner, Nana's Sugar Cookie by Cyndi Reed.
FIRST PLACE
NaNa's Sugar Cookies
For cookie
3/4 cup butter flavored Crisco
1 cup sugar
1 egg
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup self-rising flour
1 cup all-purpose flour
Cream shortening, sugar and vanilla until well blended. Add egg and mix well. Sift self-rising flour with all-purpose flour together. Mix well with wooden spoon until dough comes together. Roll out until desired thickness using the extra flour on your board. If dough is sticky work a little more flour into your dough. Using a cookie cutter, cut cookies out from dough and place on a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake cookies at 350 degrees for 9 to 11 minutes. Do not over bake. Let cookies cool on a wire rack and then decorate
NOTE: Reed uses two paint-stirring sticks to roll dough between. It's the perfect thickness for dough, she says.
For icing
3/4 cup warm water
6 tablespoons meringue powder
1/2 teaspoon cream of tartar
1-2 lbs. confectioner's sugar
1 tablespoon clear vanilla flavoring
1 tablespoon butter flavoring
2 tablespoon clear Karo Syrup
Beat 3/4 cup water and meringue power until frothy; add cream of tartar and sugar. Mix until blended well. Add Karo Syrup, vanilla, and butter flavorings. Mix well. Add water to thin if needed.
NOTE: This icing dries out fast, keep covered.
You have free articles remaining.
THIRD PLACE
Gingerbread Cookies
Makes 3 dozen
For cookie
3 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
3/4 teaspoon ground ginger
1/2 teaspoon ground allspice
1/2 teaspoon ground cloves
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon freshly milled black pepper
1 stick unsalted butter, at room temperature
1/4 cup vegetable shortening, at room temperature
1/2 cup packed light brown sugar
2/3 cup molasses
1 large egg
In a large bowl, mix butter and shortening together until well-combined. Add brown sugar and mix for about 2 minutes. Mix in molasses and egg. Using a wooden spoon, gradually mix in flour mixture to make a stiff dough. Divide into two thick disks and wrap each in plastic wrap and refrigerate for about 3 hours.
Take dough out of refrigerator and let stand at room temperature for 10 minutes. Place dough on a lightly floured surface and sprinkle the top with flour. Roll out dough 1/8 inch thick. For softer cookies, roll out slightly thicker. Using cookie cutters, cut out cookies and transfer to cookie sheets.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Bake until edges are set and crisp (10 to 12 minutes). Cool on sheets for two minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely. Decorate with royal icing.
For icing
1 lb. confectioner's sugar
3 large egg whites
In a medium bowl, mix sugar and egg whites until combined. Mix until very stiff, shiny and thick enough to pipe in a piping bag (3 to 5 minutes).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.