Wonderful aroma makes home cozy

In the busy "work and activities world" in which we all hustled and bustled before the pandemic, many folks relied on their slow cookers to prepare "healthful, homecooked meals" at least a day or two each week as a matter of convenience. Considering the wonderful aroma that slow cooker creates in your home, though, I fully understand why some readers have emailed me their thoughts that these stay-at-home days are also perfect for putting something in the slow cooker and then "working from home, homeschooling, and/or spending time with your family" until dinner is ready.
You may recall that over the years I have shared recipes for CrockPots and slow cookers with you – partly because there are zillions of creations and partly because so many T&D readers request quick recipes that require very little preparation and cleanup. In fact the preface in one of my cookbooks emphatically states: “The best aspect of crockery cooking is that you just 'dump' everything in and the slow-cooking process melds all of the flavors and tenderizes the food." If you have a slow cooker stored away in the back of your cabinet, pull it out and try the following recipes.
Aunt Deb’s Tasty Soup Concoction
1 package Hillshire Farms link sausage, cut into bite-size pieces (your favorite variety)
2 large yellow onions
2 cans Hunts Italian-style tomatoes chunks
1 large jar salsa (your favorite “temperature” and variety)
2 large bags of frozen mixed vegetables, thawed
Extra can of your favorite vegetable (peas, corn, carrots, etc.)
Salt and pepper to taste
Garlic salt (optional)
Dash of Texas Pete hot sauce
In a large slow cooker set on “high,” brown the sausage and coarsely chopped onions. Add stewed tomatoes and salsa and cook on “high” for about 15 minutes. Add the thawed mixed vegetables and any extra cans of your favorite vegetables. Season the soup with salt, pepper, garlic salt (if desired) and a “healthy” dash of Texas Pete. Cover and simmer on “medium” for two hours, stirring every so often to meld the flavors. Reduce the heat to simmer until you are ready to serve the soup.
Chicken, beef, sausage gumbo
2 quarts water
1 broiler-fryer (about a 3-pounder)
2 teaspoons salt
2 pounds beef roast, cut into small cubes
*1 medium to large onion, cut in small pieces
1 or 2 bay leaves
2 teaspoons salt
1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 pound smoked link sausage, cut into 1/4-inch slices
1/4 cup bacon drippings
*1 cup chopped onion
2 teaspoons black pepper
1 can beef consummé
2 to 3 teaspoons Texas Pete hot sauce
2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
In a large Dutch oven, combine the water, chicken and two teaspoons of salt. Bring this mixture to a boil. Cover. Reduce the heat and simmer for an hour. Remove the chicken from the broth and set the broth aside to cool. Allow the chicken to cool; then remove the chicken from the bones. Cut the chicken into pieces. Dip the fat from the top of the broth. Meanwhile, in a large CrockPot set on high, pour the beef roast cubes and add enough water to cover them well. Then add the onion, bay leaves, two teaspoons of salt and cayenne pepper. Bring the ingredients to a boil; cover the pot; reduce the heat to medium; and simmer for one hour. Remove the bay leaves and discard them. Pour the chicken broth into the slow cooker and stir until the ingredients are well combined
In a large, heavy skillet, brown the sausage over medium heat. Place the sausage on a thick layer of paper towels to drain. Leave the sausage drippings in the skillet and add bacon drippings. Add chopped onion and black pepper. Cook for about 10 minutes. Pour this aromatic mixture into the CrockPot, add a can of beef consumme and simmer everything for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add Texas Pete and Worcestershire sauce. Simmer this gumbo, uncovered, for about an hour and a half (or longer), stirring occasionally. This recipe yields about four quarts of gumbo that is great in a bowl or served over hot rice on a deep-rimmed plate.
Sweet and saucy ribs
2 pounds pork baby back ribs (or boneless ribs/boneless pork chops)
1 teaspoon black pepper
2-1/2 cups barbecue sauce (not mesquite flavored)
1 jar (8 ounces) cherry jam or preserves
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1/4 teaspoon salt
Additional salt and black pepper to taste
Trim any excess fat from the ribs. Rub one teaspoon of black pepper over the ribs. If using baby back ribs, cut the ribs into 2-rib portions. Place the ribs into the slow cooker. In a small bowl, combine the barbecue sauce, jam, mustard and one quarter teaspoon of salt. Pour this mixture over the ribs. Cover and cook on low for six to eight hours or until ribs are tender. Season with additional salt and pepper if desired. Serve ribs with sauce.
Country ham
1-1/2 pound ham
1/4 cup brown sugar
1/2 teaspoon mustard
1 can (6-ounce) pineapple slices or chunks
2 to 4 sweet potatoes, peeled and cut in large chunks
Place the sweet potatoes in the crockery to form a rack. Put the ham on top of the potatoes. In a bowl, mix brown sugar, mustard and a little pineapple juice. Pour over ham, along with the rest of the pineapple. Cook on low for 6 to 8 hours. This recipe makes five servings.
Contact writer at tgmhatchell@yahoo.com.
