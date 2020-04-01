Wonderful aroma makes home cozy

In a large Dutch oven, combine the water, chicken and two teaspoons of salt. Bring this mixture to a boil. Cover. Reduce the heat and simmer for an hour. Remove the chicken from the broth and set the broth aside to cool. Allow the chicken to cool; then remove the chicken from the bones. Cut the chicken into pieces. Dip the fat from the top of the broth. Meanwhile, in a large CrockPot set on high, pour the beef roast cubes and add enough water to cover them well. Then add the onion, bay leaves, two teaspoons of salt and cayenne pepper. Bring the ingredients to a boil; cover the pot; reduce the heat to medium; and simmer for one hour. Remove the bay leaves and discard them. Pour the chicken broth into the slow cooker and stir until the ingredients are well combined