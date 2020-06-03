WHAT'S COOKING?:

Just as we were getting our “shelter-in-place/quarantine orders,” columns on delicious cakes and frostings I had already written and emailed to my editor and friend yielded a flow of readers’ responses. As “staying at home” became a reality, I suppose readers felt they could enjoy themselves more if they had some scrumptious desserts on hand. None of us knew that our “time-out” would be extended quite so long. As a result, many of my relatives and friend put on the proverbial “few pounds.” So many folks are watching their weight these days. Believe it or not, with two recipes shared with me by Pat Cook years ago, you can “indulge without developing or increasing a bulge.” Try these fantastic recipes I promise that they are truly flavorful, yet they are low in fat content. If you have time and an appetite for something enjoyable, please try one or all three of these recipes.