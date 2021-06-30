WHAT’S COOKING?

Pour one bottle of Kikkoman baste and glaze into a large plastic zipper bag, put the chicken pieces in and marinate them for at least 30 minutes. While the chicken is marinating, use a large bowl to stir together the other bottle of the “baste and glaze,” soy sauce, juice of the lemon, brown sugar, butter, salt and both kinds of pepper until this basting sauce is well combined. Pour the sauce into a sauce pan, bring it to a boil, immediately turn the heat to “simmer” and stir constantly as the sauce simmers for 15 minutes and becomes a “glaze.” The glaze will thicken more as it cools. Place the chicken pieces on a lightly oiled grill rack directly over medium-to-hot coals to sear the pieces for five minutes on each side (to seal in their natural juices) until they are golden brown. Move them to areas of less direct heat, close the lid, and grill for 10 to 12 minutes on one side. Open the lid, turn the chicken, close the lid and grill for 10 to 12 minutes on the other side.