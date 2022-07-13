WHAT'S COOKING?: Wow your guests with blueberry dishes

We cooking enthusiasts who truly enjoy entertaining guests sometimes like to serve something out of the ordinary — salads, refreshments or desserts that “WOW” our guests into asking for extra servings. To achieve that maximum food experience, you may want to treat your family and friends to the salads below. Also, to end a perfect meal or for a nutritious snack, try stirring up a quick fruit “compote,” or a “buckle.” Hopefully these salads and Southern-style desserts will result in many emptied serving dishes and happy, satisfied folks.

Also, in response to several readers’ inquiries, please let me mention that it is perfectly okay to use sugar substitutes in recipes. Simply use the internet to look up the “brand names of sugar substitutes” because there are many nowadays. The websites for sugar substitutes will give you the exact substitution amounts. As for me, when it comes to delicious recipes like these, I use sugar in my baking. Please stay tuned next week as we transition topics because peach season is getting under way, and it is yet another of my favorite Southern “seasons.”

Blueberry-pineapple salad

2 small packages lime Jell-O

1 cup miniature marshmallows

8-ounce can crushed pineapple, well drained

8-ounce block cream cheese

1/3 cup finely chopped pecans, lightly toasted

1-1/2 cups blueberries (large ones quartered, others halved)

In a large bowl, prepare the Jell-O according to the directions on the packages and set it aside to cool. In a medium saucepan, combine the marshmallows, pineapple and cream cheese and cook over low heat, stirring slowly and constantly until the marshmallows melt. Allow this mixture to cool and stir it into the Jell-O just until everything is well combined. Stir in the pecans and blueberries. Pour this into an oblong glass or plastic container, and refrigerate it until it is firm. Cut the “salad” into squares and serve them on a leaves of lettuce or a few spinach leaves, if you prefer.

Fantastic, fruity slaw

2 cups shredded cabbage

1 cup cubed honeydew melon or cantaloupe

8-ounce can pineapple chunks, drained

1 cup halved blueberries

1/4 teaspoon poppy seeds (optional)

1 cup pineapple, lemon or vanilla yogurt

In a large bowl, stir together the shredded cabbage, cubed honeydew melon or cantaloupe, pineapple chunks, blueberries, and if desired, poppy seeds. Cover and chill up to three hours. Just before serving, add pineapple, lemon or vanilla yogurt and toss gently until the cabbage mixture is evenly coated. Refrigerate the slaw until time to serve it. This recipe makes four servings.

Blueberry compote

4 cups well ripened blueberries, washed, drained well

1 cup mixed dried fruit bits

4 tablespoons light brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/3 cup grape juice

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Place the blueberries in a square casserole dish that has been “greased” with butter or margarine. In a bowl, combine the mixed dried fruit bits, brown sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg. Spoon this mixture evenly over the blueberries. Sprinkle the grape juice across the top of the dry mixture. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes or until the blueberries are tender. Serve this compote by warm on top of pound cake, with ice cream, or with cake and ice cream. This recipe makes four servings.

Blueberry buckle

(This is my Aunt Frances Metts’ recipe. I use all light brown sugar when I make it.)

3/4 cup light brown sugar

3/4 cup granulated white sugar

1-1/2 cups lightly toasted, chopped pecans or walnuts

4 cups fresh blueberries

1 box yellow cake mix

1-1/2 sticks butter or margarine

Grease a 9-x13-inch baking pan and preheat your oven to 350 degrees. In a small bowl, combine the two types of sugar. Sprinkle the sugar into the bottom of the baking pan. Pour the chopped nuts over the sugar. Add the blueberries, spreading them evenly over the sugar and nuts. Sprinkle the dry cake mix evenly over the berries. Gently press the cake mix down in the pan over the other ingredients. Melt the butter and drizzle it over the dry cake mix as evenly as possible. Bake this at 350 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes. The top should be golden brown. You may serve this Buckle with a cup of hot tea, coffee or hot chocolate and/or top it with ice cream or Cool Whip.

Best blueberry muffins

(Albertine “Teeny” Taylor’s recipe recently ran as a “blue and white” dessert for the Fourth. Here it is again in case you missed it and because of its longstanding status as a favorite of readers.)

1-1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup butter, room temperature

2 large eggs

1/2 cup whole milk

2-1/4 cups White Lily self-rising flour

1-1/2 cups fresh blueberries

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees. In a large bowl, combine the sugar, butter or margarine, eggs and milk. Beat the ingredients well. Slowly stir the flour in to the sugar mixture and beat with an electric mixer until all of the ingredients are well blended (1 to 2 minutes). Fold in the blueberries. Spoon the batter into 18 well-greased muffin cups. Bake the muffins at 375 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes (until the tops peak and are very lightly brown).