WHAT'S COOKING? Wonderful, low-fat cakes

For the past two weeks, I have answered readers’ requests for cheesecake and pound cake recipes. I gave recipes that I felt everyone may enjoy if they baked the “cakes” and savored small servings as a matter of self-disciplined enjoyment during these stressful times. That resulted in a good number of emails, and requests from people who are watching their fat and/or sugar intake.

This third week of outpouring of reader correspondence prompted me to share again a wonderful carrot cake recipe I found many years ago in an article written by a renowned cardiologist. While the raisins are optional, please do not omit the Grape-Nuts cereal as it truly adds texture and flavor. Another of my favorite recipes is a low-fat sour cream pound cake that has a fat-free raspberry topping. It was shared with me in 2008 by Pat Cook of Bamberg.

Before I give the two cake recipes containing less fat and sugar, though, I want to re-share a special “recipe” for “A Happiness Cake” as it may help brighten someone’s life. And again I urge you all, whether or not you are on a restricted diet, to take time to enjoy thin slices of these cakes in the months ahead!

‘Happiness Cake’

2 cups prayer and faith

1 cup good thoughts