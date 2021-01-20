WHAT'S COOKING? Wonderful, low-fat cakes

For the past two weeks, I have answered readers’ requests for cheesecake and pound cake recipes. I gave recipes that I felt everyone may enjoy if they baked the “cakes” and savored small servings as a matter of self-disciplined enjoyment during these stressful times. That resulted in a good number of emails, and requests from people who are watching their fat and/or sugar intake.
This third week of outpouring of reader correspondence prompted me to share again a wonderful carrot cake recipe I found many years ago in an article written by a renowned cardiologist. While the raisins are optional, please do not omit the Grape-Nuts cereal as it truly adds texture and flavor. Another of my favorite recipes is a low-fat sour cream pound cake that has a fat-free raspberry topping. It was shared with me in 2008 by Pat Cook of Bamberg.
Before I give the two cake recipes containing less fat and sugar, though, I want to re-share a special “recipe” for “A Happiness Cake” as it may help brighten someone’s life. And again I urge you all, whether or not you are on a restricted diet, to take time to enjoy thin slices of these cakes in the months ahead!
‘Happiness Cake’
2 cups prayer and faith
1 cup good thoughts
1 cup kind deeds
2 cups consideration for others
3 cups sacrifice
2 cups well-beaten faults
4 cups forgiveness
Generous amount of love
Mix all of the ingredients thoroughly. Add tears of joy, sorrow and sympathy. Flavor with extra dashes of love and kind service. Stir in two more cups of prayer and faith. Blend well. Fold into your daily life. Bake well with the warmth of human kindness and serve with a smile.
Carrot cake
1-1/2 cups non-fat margarine
2 cups sugar
1 cup light brown sugar
1 cup Egg Beaters egg substitute
8 ounces crushed pineapple, undrained
2 tablespoons vanilla extract
1 cup raisins (optional)
1 cup coarsely crushed Grape-Nuts cereal
3 cups self-rising flour
2 teaspoons cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
1/4 teaspoon ground cloves
3 cups carrots, grated
In a large bowl, cream together the margarine, sugars, Egg Beaters, pineapple and vanilla. Add the raisins and Grape-Nuts cereal. Mix these ingredients well. Add the flour and spices. Again, mix the ingredients well. Fold in the grated carrots. Pour the batter into a bundt pan than has been sprayed with non-fat spray. Bake the cake at 350 degrees for 45 to 60 minutes. Remove the cake from the oven. Cool the cake upright on a baking rack for about five minutes. Remove the cake from the pan. Allow the cake to cool completely before frosting it with your favorite non-fat cream cheese frosting.
Cream cheese frosting de-‘lite’
1 cup fat-free cream cheese, room temperature
1-1/2 cups fat-free ricotta cheese, room temperature
1/2 cup sugar
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1-1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
2 tablespoons instant vanilla pudding mix (a thickening agent)
In a large mixing bowl, place all of the ingredients except for the pudding mix. Beat these ingredients until they are very smooth, being careful to scrape the sides and bottom of the bowl frequently. Add the pudding mix and beat it until the frosting has an even consistency. Spread the frosting over the cake. Refrigerate because the frosting contains cheese.
Sour cream pound cake
with raspberry sauce
Vegetable cooking spray
All-purpose flour
18.25-ounce package reduced-fat cake mix
1/2 cup sugar
8-ounce container fat-free sour cream
1 cup egg substitute
3/4 cup applesauce
1 teaspoon almond or vanilla extract
Raspberry Sauce (recipe below)
Preheat your oven to 325 degrees. Coat a 12-cup bundt pan with cooking spray and sprinkle with flour, shaking to coat the pan. In a large bowl beat the cake mix and next five ingredients at medium speed with an electric mixer for four minutes. Spoon the batter into the pan.
Bake at 325 degrees for 45 minutes or until a wooden toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool the cake in the pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Remove the cake from the pan, set it on a wire rack and allow it to cool completely. Serve this cake with Raspberry Sauce.
Raspberry sauce
4 (10-ounce) packages frozen raspberries, thawed
4 teaspoons sugar
Process both ingredients in a blender until they’re smooth. Pour the sauce through a wire-mesh strainer, discarding the seeds. Chill the sauce for one hour. This recipe yields three cups of very nutritious, delicious sauce.
