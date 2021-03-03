WHAT'S COOKING? Weather perfect for nutritious chicken pot pie

One of my favorite cold weather entrees is chicken pot pie, so I was delighted several Sundays ago when I drove up to my son’s home after church to catch up on some “hug time” and found out that our dinner menu included homemade chicken pot pie. It was delicious. His family-of-six tries to cut carbs in their meal lineup so their pot pie was made in a 9-x 13-inch dish and had no bottom crust – only a light, flaky top crust. It was a delicious meal, and besides the key lime pie I brought, the love we shared topped off the day.
With some some cool evenings on schedule for us, I decided to share a combination of Allison’s and my pot pie recipes. Don’t worry that there are no clumps of biscuits on top because the buttery crust truly is a snap to make. This hybrid recipe has been tried and tested and scored 100% via participants who requested second helpings.
As a bonus recipe idea, I thought you may enjoy Margaret Harris’s baked chicken salad I shared many years ago. It is similar to chicken pot pie except for a few ingredients, the technique of combining/topping ingredients and the baking time. Sometimes I add two hard-boiled eggs (chopped) just for added texture and protein. And, I use more onions and less celery. As you know, when it comes to home-cooked food, you can add or subtract ingredients to suit your taste.
A perfect accompaniment to these recipes is broccoli or asparagus drizzled with a combination of melted butter and lemon pepper. Put the ingredients into a small, oblong casserole dish. Microwave them for five minutes. “Baste” the veggies with the butter/lemon pepper from the bottom of the dish. Repeat this process until the broccoli or asparagus reaches your preferred level of tenderness. When you prepare the “sides” while the entrée is baking, by the time it is done you have a healthy, great meal.
Homemade chicken pot pie
1/3 cup butter
1 small yellow onion, peeled, chopped
1/4 cup plain flour
1-1/2 cups chicken broth
1 can cream of chicken soup (undiluted)
1 can cream of onion soup (undiluted)
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
3 cups favorite variety frozen mixed vegetables, thawed, drained
3 cups cooked and chopped chicken
Crust
1-3/4 cups whole milk
2 cups Bisquick
1-1/2 sticks butter, room temperature
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. In a large pot over medium heat, melt the butter and add the onions. Sauté them for about three minutes before stirring in the plain flour. Then add the broth, both cans of soup, salt and pepper. Stir all of the ingredients and heat them for about five minutes, stirring every minute or so. Remove the pot from the stove and stir in the veggies and chicken. Spread this mixture into a 9x13-inch, lightly buttered casserole dish or baking pan.
In a medium bowl, stir the crust ingredients together until they are well combined. Spread this “dough” over the chicken pot pie ingredients. Bake this casserole at 350 degrees for one hour, or until the crust is golden brown.
Margaret’s baked chicken salad
3 cups chicken, cooked and chopped
2 cups chopped celery
1/2 cup chopped green bell pepper, seeded
2 tablespoons chopped white onion
2 tablespoons pimento
1/2 cup sliced almonds
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1/2 cup undiluted cream of chicken soup
1/2 cup grated cheddar cheese
3 cups crushed potato chips
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, combine all ingredients, except potato chips and cheese. Place the ingredients into a well-buttered baking pan or casserole dish. Evenly sprinkle grated cheese on top. Evenly sprinkle crushed potato chips on top. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. This recipe makes six servings. Simply double the ingredients to make a large batch for special occasions.
