WHAT'S COOKING? Weather perfect for nutritious chicken pot pie

One of my favorite cold weather entrees is chicken pot pie, so I was delighted several Sundays ago when I drove up to my son’s home after church to catch up on some “hug time” and found out that our dinner menu included homemade chicken pot pie. It was delicious. His family-of-six tries to cut carbs in their meal lineup so their pot pie was made in a 9-x 13-inch dish and had no bottom crust – only a light, flaky top crust. It was a delicious meal, and besides the key lime pie I brought, the love we shared topped off the day.

With some some cool evenings on schedule for us, I decided to share a combination of Allison’s and my pot pie recipes. Don’t worry that there are no clumps of biscuits on top because the buttery crust truly is a snap to make. This hybrid recipe has been tried and tested and scored 100% via participants who requested second helpings.

As a bonus recipe idea, I thought you may enjoy Margaret Harris’s baked chicken salad I shared many years ago. It is similar to chicken pot pie except for a few ingredients, the technique of combining/topping ingredients and the baking time. Sometimes I add two hard-boiled eggs (chopped) just for added texture and protein. And, I use more onions and less celery. As you know, when it comes to home-cooked food, you can add or subtract ingredients to suit your taste.