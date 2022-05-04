WHAT'S COOKING?: Vegetable gardens yielding more fresh ideas

After the “How to Plant Your Garden” message I shared in last week’s column, someone sent me a picture of a sign hanging in a garden. Coincidentally, I had recently “shared” that sign in social media. But for your benefit, here are the sign’s garden-related “words of wisdom”: “Don’t tell secrets in the garden. The potatoes have ‘eyes’; the corn has ‘ears’, and the beanstalk.”

These days many of us don’t plant our vegetables, but instead shop at SC-Certified Roadside Markets and at our favorite local grocery stores. I am so thankful for these sources of fresh produce. In fact, the certified SC-grown Farmers Market nearest me has been selling assorted produce on Thursdays and Fridays for a few weeks. My good friend, who has a big family, bought some squash there and cooked a batch of “delicious stewed squash” the first week. She bought another bag the second week and sliced, floured and fried the squash. She said all of her family enthusiastically enjoyed the fried squash that week and is asking her for a repeat production of that Southern favorite.

By this point in spring, most all of our areas are yielding plenty of produce. So, I thought this might be a good time to share the recipes below. All of these may be used as meals and may cause your family to look forward to dinner each evening.

Chicken 'n veggies

1 medium sweet onion

1 green or red bell pepper, seeded, chopped

1 stick butter or margarine

4 cups leftover chicken cut into small pieces

2 cans Swanson chicken broth

8 ounces Vermicelli

1 pound Velveeta cheese (diced)

3 cups cooked sweet peas (well drained)

2 cups stewed tomatoes (fresh or canned, undrained)

Chop the onion and bell pepper and sauté them in the butter or margarine. Cook the vermicelli in the chicken broth. Use a colander to drain it well. In a large, buttered casserole dish, mix the onions, bell pepper, chicken, vermicelli, cheese, peas and stewed tomatoes. Bake this healthy meal at 350 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes. NOTE: You may replace the chicken with your favorite meat.

Cheesesteak ‘n veggies

2 pounds Philly Cheesesteak meat (from frozen-food section, thawed and cut in relatively thick strips)

1 cup chopped yellow onion

3 tablespoons butter or margarine

1 red bell pepper, seeded, chopped (optional)

4 cups tender white corn (blanched for about eight minutes, cooled, cut from the cob)

3 cups cooked brown rice (your favorite type)

2 cups grated cheese (your favorite type)

In a large skillet, brown the steak strips, chopped onion and bell pepper in the butter until the meat is done, but not overcooked. Stir in the corn and brown rice. Stir these ingredients until they are evenly combined and simmer them for about 10 minutes. Dip this mixture into a buttered casserole dish and top the mixture with the grated cheese. Bake this dinner-in-a-dish at 350 degrees for about 20 minutes or until the cheese is very lightly browned. This is a delicious meal-in-a-dish. Just serve it with slaw, a salad and/or fresh fruit. NOTE: You may substitute the beef with your favorite meat (chopped or cut in strips).

Creamy potato soup

8 slices lean bacon, cut up

1 cup chopped white onion

3 cups, peeled, cubed potatoes, any variety

1 cup water

1 can (10-1/2 ounce) cream of onion soup

1 cup sour cream

1-3/4 cup milk

1/2 teaspoon salt

Dash of pepper

2 tablespoons dried parsley, optional

Fry the cut bacon just until it’s crisp. Add the chopped onion. Saute for 2 to 3 minutes and pour off the fat. Add the potatoes and water. Bring them to a boil. Stir and reduce heat to “simmer.” Cover and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes or until the potatoes are tender. Stir in the cream of onion soup, sour cream and milk. Simmer for another 5 minutes. Add the salt and pepper to suit your taste. If you’d like, sprinkle with parsley just before serving.

