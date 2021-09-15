WHAT'S COOKING? Upcoming celebrations require delicious appetizers

Our family is continuing to grow and we are celebrating about it! We had showers for three babies born this year, and we are gearing up for a family wedding on October 30. In fact we already had a family and friends “shower” for those wonderful young people to equip them to set up their home. A few weeks after that celebration, my nephew proposed to a young lady who was his best friend for years, became his girlfriend and because they are so meant for each other, now they’re betrothed. We’ll be planning a shower for them before too long.

Judging by the influx of reader emails, many folks are planning various events in the months to come … birthday and engagement parties, on-site or at home tailgating … and of course the many holiday gatherings between now and January 2. If you and your “crew” all contribute food as co-hosts to these various events, you may want to whip up a batch of one or more of the following veggie-containing recipes and taste-test to see which ones you enjoy most. These are good for any occasion, and if there are dietary concerns, always remember that you may omit or substitute a "problem" ingredient. Too, you may substitute quality low-fat or fat-free sour cream, cream cheese, mayonnaise or other such ingredients. Again, I remind you to adjust your “quantity” according to the number of guests.