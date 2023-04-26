The Times and Democrat will be running the Best of What's Cooking? from columnist Teresa Hatchell. This column ran originally on April 24, 2019.

This past week I telephoned my friend Margie Weathers to find out the specifics of this year's "Two-day Tea Room project," the main fundraiser at St. George United Methodist Church. Throughout the years, I have put information about the event and sometimes recipes for foods enjoyed at the church's "tea room." This year, the event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, May 1-2. Many dishes on hand will be: tomato pie, chicken salad, shrimp creole, and much more.

If any T&D readers have ever eaten at the church's tea room, I am sure you will agree that the delicious food is well worth a drive to enjoy. Beyond the meals and amazing desserts, the folks of the St. George UMC tie on their aprons and work enthusiastically and hospitably to make their annual event a memorable experience for everyone.

There will also be whole cakes and other baked goods you may purchase. Below I am sharing three wonderful desserts frequently offered at the tea room. It is a coincidence that all three recipes start with a boxed cake mix and progress to become grand desserts.

Chocolate toffee bar cake

1 package Duncan Hines German Chocolate Cake Mix

1 can sweetened condensed milk

12.25 ounces caramel topping

8 ounces Cool Whip

8 ounces bag Heath Milk Chocolate Toffee Bits

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Prepare the cake according to package directions. Bake it in a greased 9x13-inch pan. Cool the cake completely in the pan on a wire rack. Gently poke holes in the top of the cake using the end of a wooden spoon. In a bowl, stir to combine sweetened condensed milk and caramel topping. Slowly pour this mixture in the holes in the cake. Spread the Cool Whip over the cake. Cover and chill the cake. Before serving the cake, sprinkle evenly with the toffee bits.

Pineapple cake

1 box yellow cake mix

4 eggs

1/2 cup oil

1 small can mandarin oranges (not drained)

1 large can crushed pineapple (well drained, reserve juice)

1 large tub Cool Whip

1 small box instant vanilla pudding

Grease and flour two 8-inch or 9-inch cake pans. Mix the dry cake mix, 4 eggs, 1/2 cup oil and oranges. Pour the batter into the prepared pans and bake as cake box directs. Cool the cake layers and spoon the pineapple juice over them. For the icing: mix the Cool Whip, dry vanilla pudding and crushed pineapple. Frost the cake layers.

Special chocolate cake with icing

1 Duncan Hines Golden Butter Cake Mix

3 eggs

1 small package instant vanilla pudding

8 ounces sour cream

1/2 cup water

1/2 cup vegetable oil

6 ounces German chocolate, grated well

8 ounces package chocolate chips

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, mix all ingredients together, except the chocolate chips and German chocolate. Beat for two minutes. Add grated German chocolate and beat it into the cake batter. Stir in the chocolate chips. Bake at 350 degrees for one hour in a greased and floured tube pan. Allow the cake to cool for 15 minutes and invert onto a cake plate.

For the frosting: cream together 3/4 cup butter and 8-ounce package cream cheese. Add 16-ounce powdered sugar and blend well. Stir in 1 tablespoon vanilla extract. If desired, stir in 1/2 cup finely chopped pecans. Beat well and spread on the cooled cake.