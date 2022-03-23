WHAT'S COOKING? Try these healthy salmon ‘quick fixes’

The first time I “met” Sandra Whetstone of Norway was December 2006 when she emailed me in search of information on “Friendship Bread/Cake starter.” Since that time Sandra and I have corresponded many times. At one point, she shared a recipe for salmon stew as a side note. “There are many ways to make salmon stew, I hear, and this recipe is our (the Whetstones family’s) way. Maybe down the road you will share it.” The main recipe Sandra was sharing that week was her grandmother’s recipe for Sweet ‘Potater’ Pound Cake. So, I typed her salmon stew into my recipe file system for safe keeping. There it stayed until last week when I typed “salmon” into the search bar on my computer after the “fishy topic” came up during a trip to Paige’s shop.

You see, while I was there, Paige noted that she needed to dash over to her house next door to put some salmon into a marinade. Of course my curiosity is always peaked by any mention of food so I asked Paige what kind of marinade she uses. Explaining that she and her hubby are on a “clean” diet which restricts intake of processed foods, she spouted off the list of ingredients, and to my surprise, the marinade she was about to stir up was one I have used for preparation of my Honey-Dijon Baked Salmon and that I have run in this column occasionally

When I was growing up, we ate salmon as part of my family’s every-other-week-menu rotation, and I still enjoy salmon so much! As I was pondering a topic for this week’s column, I glanced at the “weather side bar” and noticed that a brief cool spell is slated to begin tomorrow. So Sandra’s Salmon Stew would be perfect to run now. And, while you’ve got your taste buds geared up for the flavor of fish, please try the healthful Honey-Dijon Baked Salmon and/or Ginger Sesame Carrots ‘n Salmon below … both are so good for you!

Sandra’s salmon stew

4 lean slices of bacon

1-1/2 cups diced Idaho potatoes

2 cans Double Q salmon

3/4 cup water

1/4 stick margarine, sliced

1 quart whole milk

Cut up the four slices of bacon and fry them well. Drain them on paper towel. In the bacon grease, fry the diced potatoes, then drain them on (white) paper towel. Next, in a large saute pan (heavy one) put two tall cans of Double Q salmon (bones and dark skin removed). Add the 3/4 cup of water and the fried bacon and potatoes. Stir gently and allow the stew to simmer for 15 minutes. Next add the sliced margarine and the quart of milk .If the stew is too thick for your liking, add more milk. Heat the stew but DO NOT boil it. Finally, 1 add a hard-boiled egg that has been diced. Add salt and pepper to suit your taste. Heat the stew a little longer (10 to 15 minutes), but DO NOT BOIL.

Honey-Dijon baked salmon

1-1/2 pounds fresh skin-on salmon filet

Salt and pepper (amount you prefer)

2 tablespoons lite soy sauce

2 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

2/3 tablespoon Extra Virgin olive oil

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Season the salmon with salt and pepper. In a small bowl combine the soy sauce, honey and Dijon mustard. Whisk in the oil until all of the ingredients are well combined. Place the salmon filet, skin side down in a casserole dish. Thoroughly brush the salmon with the sauce/marinade, reserving a portion of it to use for basting. Allow the salmon to marinate for 30 to 45 minutes. Place the filet, skin side down on a baking sheet or pan. Bake it at 350 degrees for 20 minutes, brushing occasionally with the reserved marinade until the salmon is flaky. This makes four six-ounce servings or two large (12-ounce) servings.

Ginger sesame carrots 'n salmon

2 sheets (12x18-inches each) Reynolds Wrap aluminum foil

1 cup matchstick or shredded carrots

2 salmon filets (4 to 6 ounces each), thawed

1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger

1 tablespoon seasoned rice vinegar

1 teaspoon sesame oil

Fresh spinach leaves

Preheat your oven to 450 degrees, or if the weather is warm, you may heat your outdoor grill to medium-high. Center half of the carrots on each sheet of foil. Top with a salmon filet. Rub the salmon with ginger and drizzle with rice vinegar and oil. Bring up the sides of the foil; double fold the top and ends to make a sealed packet with the foil, leaving room for heat circulation inside. Repeat to make two packets.

Place the foil packets on a cookie sheet and bake the salmon for 18 to 20 minutes at 450 degrees or grill the packets for 14 to 16 minutes in a covered grill. Serve the salmon and carrots on a bed of spinach. Sprinkle with additional seasoned rice vinegar, if desired. This recipe makes two servings.

