WHAT'S COOKING? Try these easy, 'cool' desserts

I seem to spend a good deal of time grocery shopping, which I enjoy partially because I see friends almost everywhere I shop. Many of them initiate conversations about what items they are shopping for and what they are going to cook with the ingredients. I had just such an encounter the morning before I sat down to write this column. One of my dear friends was picking up ingredients to make a banana pudding pie, which prompted us to talk about how you can make the pudding extra thick by omitting part of the milk. Then you can slice the bananas into the bottom and along the sides of a graham cracker crust, an Oreo crust, or a vanilla wafer crust. Merely spoon the thick pudding on top of the bananas and top the whole thing with two cups of your favorite whipped topping. In a snap, banana pudding becomes easy-to-serve banana pudding pie.