WHAT'S COOKING? Try these easy, 'cool' desserts

I seem to spend a good deal of time grocery shopping, which I enjoy partially because I see friends almost everywhere I shop. Many of them initiate conversations about what items they are shopping for and what they are going to cook with the ingredients. I had just such an encounter the morning before I sat down to write this column. One of my dear friends was picking up ingredients to make a banana pudding pie, which prompted us to talk about how you can make the pudding extra thick by omitting part of the milk. Then you can slice the bananas into the bottom and along the sides of a graham cracker crust, an Oreo crust, or a vanilla wafer crust. Merely spoon the thick pudding on top of the bananas and top the whole thing with two cups of your favorite whipped topping. In a snap, banana pudding becomes easy-to-serve banana pudding pie.
If you have a sweet tooth but don’t want to heat things up in your kitchen by baking, there are many quick recipes that make creative use of ready-made cookie piecrusts. Any of these recipes would be perfect for summer get-togethers. You just need to remember to keep plenty of pie crusts, instant pudding mix, heavy whipping cream, frozen lemonade or limeade, graham crackers, caramel and/or chocolate syrup and your favorite fruit on hand in case you want to stir up a no-bake dessert on the spur of the moment.
1-2-3-4 lemon or lime pie
4 cups of your favorite whipped topping
1 large can frozen lemonade (or limeade)
1/4 teaspoon lemon extract (or lime extract)
1 can sweetened condensed milk
2 graham cracker pie crusts
In a large bowl, briskly stir the whipped topping, half of the can of frozen lemonade (or limeade), the extract and a can of sweetened condensed milk until the mixture is very smooth. Pour half of the mixture into each of the pie crusts; loosely cover these pies and refrigerate them overnight, or until you are ready to serve them. These pies can be frozen and pulled out to thaw in a few minutes.
Million dollar pie
1 can sweetened condensed milk
1/4 cup lemon juice
4 cups of your favorite whipped topping
1 cup chopped pecans (lightly toasted pecans are best)
20-ounce can crushed pineapple, well drained
1 cup flaked coconut (optional)
2 graham cracker pie shells or 2 lightly baked regular pie shells
In a large bowl, stir together the condensed milk and lemon juice until they’re well combined. Then, add the remaining ingredients. Stir well and pour the pie mixture into graham cracker shells or baked pie shells. Refrigerate overnight or for several hours before serving. (Please note that any kind of fruit can be substituted for the pineapple – for example, chopped peaches, mandarin orange slices, chopped pears.)
Two-layer chocolate pie
1-1/3 cups cold milk
2 packages (4-serving size) instant chocolate pudding
4 cups of your favorite whipped topping
3/4 cup miniature chocolate chips
1 graham cracker pie crust
In a large bowl, beat the milk and pudding mix with a wire whisk for one minute. Whisk in half of the whipped topping. Stir in the miniature chips. Carefully spread this mixture evenly into the pie crust. Spread the remaining whipped topping over the top. You may garnish it with a swirl of thick chocolate syrup, with miniature chocolate chips, and/or with chopped, lightly roasted pecans or walnuts. Refrigerate this pie until you are ready to serve it. REMEMBER: Slightly roasted nuts are much better than “raw” nuts in most dessert recipes.
Creamy coconut pie
2 cups cold milk
2 packages (4-serving size) instant vanilla pudding
1 cup Baker’s Angel Flake Coconut, divided
2 cups your favorite whipped cream, divided
1 ready-made graham cracker piecrust
In a large bowl, pour the milk. Add both dry pudding mixes and 3/4 cup of the coconut. Beat the mixture with a wire whisk for three minutes. Gently stir in a cup of the whipped topping. Spread this mixture evenly into the pie crust. Refrigerate the pie for three hours or until it is set. Spread the remaining cup of whipped topping over the pie and sprinkle the remaining 1/4 cup of the coconut over the pie (optional). Refrigerate the pie until serving time.
