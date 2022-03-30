WHAT'S COOKING?: Try delicious, nutritious S.C. strawberries

In early fall, I provided a large baked cheesecake topped with rich lemon custard for members of our Missionary Society to enjoy at the conclusion of our meeting. “On the side” I had two bowls — one of sweetened blueberries and one of sweetened strawberries — the members could choose from (or put both) on their plates. The strawberries were totally consumed on that occasion, so I made a mental note that strawberries would have a winning role in my next dessert for these particular ladies. I suppose that’s why I felt the beginning of strawberry season was a “sign” that I should volunteer for refreshments for our meeting this week.

So Monday morning, before I began the process of preparing the dessert, I made and ate my own mini-treat consisting of about a cup and a half of cut up strawberries stirred into two tablespoons of sugar-free yogurt. I did that to satisfy my appetite for strawberries so I wouldn’t be tempted to sneak a few as I prepared the dish. When it comes to strawberries, I think about the old Lay’s potato chip motto: “No one can eat just one.” Why do folks savor the berries so much? Of course the delicious flavor of fresh, juicy South Carolina-grown strawberries is the key reason. And, as my mother and grandmother informed me when I was a child, “Strawberries are good for you.” In fact, they are literally packed with nutrition: including large amounts of vitamins, especially vitamin C, fiber, antioxidants and phytochemicals known to prevent certain diseases. Berries can also help lower LDL cholesterol, a contributor to heart disease, stroke and arteriosclerosis.

As our local strawberry season progresses you, too, may want to consider adding strawberries to your breakfast, lunch or dinner. If you really want to get creative, try the following recipes.

Strawberry pretzel salad

(This “congealed” salad may also be served as a dessert.)

3/4 cup margarine, room temperature

4 tablespoons light brown sugar

3 cups crushed pretzel sticks

6-ounce box strawberry Jell-O

2 cups boiling water

3 cups strawberries, washed, drained, cut into small pieces

8-ounce block cream cheese, room temperature

3/4 cup sugar, sifted

1 large tub Cool Whip

In a medium bowl, combine the margarine, brown sugar and crushed pretzels. Stir well and press this mixture into a lightly buttered 9-x 13-inch baking dish. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes. Allow it to cool completely. In a medium bowl, dissolve the Jell-O in the two cups of boiling water. Allow the Jell-O to cool for about 20 minutes before adding the strawberry pieces. Stir until combined and chill this mixture until it is partially congealed. In yet another bowl stir together the cream cheese and sifted sugar and fold in the Cool Whip. Spread this over the pretzel crust. Pour the strawberry mixture over the cream cheese layer and chill until the top layer is completely firm.

Strawberry delight

3 cups boiling water

2 (6-ounce) boxes strawberry Jell-O

2 cups strawberries, washed, cut into small pieces

1 large can crushed pineapple, drain and reserve juice

1 large tub Cool Whip

8-ounce block cream cheese

2 eggs

2 tablespoons flour

3/4 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Pour the boiling water into a large bowl. Pour the Jell-O in and stir it until it is well dissolved. Stir in the strawberries and pineapple. Pour this mixture into a 9- x 13-inch glass or plastic dish and refrigerate until firm. To make the second layer, mix Cool Whip and cream cheese until it is smooth. Spread this mixture on top of the Jell-O layer. For the third layer, use a small saucepan to mix and cook (over low heat) the reserved pineapple juice, eggs, flour, sugar and lemon juice. Cook, stirring constantly, until the mixture has thickened. Allow this mixture to cool completely. Carefully spread it on top of the cream cheese layer. You may opt to sprinkle the top with finely chopped pecans or with strawberry pieces. Refrigerate at least 30 to 45 minutes or until you are ready to serve it.

Strawberry tea cake

1 stick butter

1 cup self-rising flour

1 cup sugar

3/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1 cup milk

3 cups fresh strawberries, cut into small pieces and sweetened to taste

2 teaspoons lemon juice

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Melt the butter in an 8-x12-inch glass or metal baking dish. Remove the dish from the oven, but leave the oven on to preheat. In a large bowl, mix together the flour, sugar, cinnamon and milk until the ingredients are smooth. Gently pour this batter into the baking dish on top of the melted butter. DO NOT STIR IT. In a separate bowl, sprinkle the sweetened strawberry pieces with the lemon juice. Pour these strawberry pieces into the center of the baking dish, on top of the batter. AGAIN, DO NOT STIR IT. Bake this tea cake at 350 degrees for 40 minutes. Always serve tea cake warm. It is delicious alone, but you may choose to top each piece with a dusting of confectioners’ sugar, a scoop of ice cream or a dollop of whipped cream.

Choose-a-fruit frozen yogurt

(For this recipe, you have to double all ingredients if you use a 4-quart or 5-quart ice cream freezer.)

2 cups fresh or frozen unsweetened strawberries, red raspberries, blueberries, peeled and cut up peaches or nectarines

2 (8-ounce) cartons plain yogurt

1/2 to 3/4 cup honey or sugar

In a blender container, blend the fruit until it is smooth. Press it through a sieve to remove seeds, if necessary. Stir in the yogurt and honey (or sugar). Pour this into a 1- to 2- quart ice cream freezer. Freeze it according to manufacturer’s directions. This recipe makes one quart.

Contact writer at tgmhatchell@yahoo. com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0