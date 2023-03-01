Okay, everyone, I have received more than a dozen readers’ emails and other inquiries from folks who wanted to know: “What happened to Aunt Mattie’s third recipe referred to in the story part of your February 15 column announcing her 100th birthday”? Well, you see, the column ran a bit long, so the last of my top three favorites of my truly amazing aunt’s fare didn’t make the printed version of the newspaper. There wasn’t quite enough space for it. The recipe did, however, appear in the online version, but you had to visit TheTandD.com to find it. Answering readers’ questions in separate communications for almost two weeks sparked me to share the recipe in print this week because Aunt Mattie’s Chocolate Delight is definitely the best ever if you follow the instructions precisely.

My good friend Darlene at the St. George library and another dear friend of mine suggested that this may be the perfect time to share other “delights” as well. I agree. Please make note that lemon delight is made by using lemon pudding instead of chocolate pudding, so I felt giving a full recipe for that was not necessary. I hope you will prepare these recipes to treat your family, friends to a “delight-ful” dessert. And, I thank you for being loyal readers.

Aunt Mattie’s chocolate delight

1-1/2 cups of self-rising flour

1 stick margarine, melted

1 cup of lightly roasted, finely chopped pecans, divided

2-1/2 cups 10X powdered sugar

8-ounce package cream cheese, softened

1 large container Cool Whip

3 cups of milk

2 small boxes of instant chocolate pudding

1 large container Cool Whip (top layer)

In a medium bowl, mix together the flour, margarine and pecans. Press this mixture into a 9 x 13-inch glass or aluminum baking dish. Bake it at 300 degrees for about 15 minutes or until it is golden brown. Allow it to cool while you are preparing the next two layers.

In another bowl, use a hand mixer set on medium to mix together the cream cheese, powdered sugar and Cool Whip. Spread this mixture onto the cooled crust.

Finally, in a large bowl, mix the instant pudding and milk. (IMPORTANT: This mixture will be thick because you used a cup less milk than two boxes of pudding require. That will make the pudding layer firm and easy to cut and serve.) Spread the pudding mixture on top of the cream cheese mixture. Refrigerate the "delight" for about 10 minutes and top it with the additional container of Cool Whip. P.S. Some people reserve a "handful" of the chopped pecans to sprinkle sparsely over the top as a garnish.

Refreshing peach delight

First layer

1-1/2 cups self-rising flour

1 stick margarine, melted

1 cup finely chopped pecans

Mix these ingredients together and pat the “dough for the crust” into the bottom of a 9x13 baking dish. Bake this crust on 350 for about 20-25 minutes or until it has lightly browned around edges. Cool it completely.

Second layer

8-ounce package of cream cheese, softened

2-1/2 cups 10X sugar

1 (8-ounce) container Cool Whip

Cream together the cream cheese and 10X powdered sugar. Blend in the Cool Whip. Spread this over the cooled crust. Refrigerate the dish until the next layer is ready.

Third layer

4 cups fresh peaches, pitted, peeled, cut up, drained in a colander

Fourth layer

1 cup sugar

3-1/2 tablespoons cornstarch

4 tablespoons dry peach Jell-O

1 cup water

Combine the ingredients for the fourth layer in a medium sauce pan. Stir well and cook until it is thick and clear. Cool this mixture completely. (In fact, you may want to refrigerate the Jell-O mixture in the pot to cool it more quickly.) Spread the peaches over the second layer and pour this cooled Jell-O mixture over the peaches. Refrigerate this dish until it is congealed. Spread additional Cool Whip over it and chill it for several hours or overnight before serving. This recipe makes approximately 15 servings.

Creamy coconut delight

1-1/2 cups self-rising flour

1 cup of finely chopped pecans, divided

1 stick margarine, melted

1-teaspoon vanilla flavoring

1-tablespoon 10X powdered sugar

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened

3 cups milk

1 small box instant vanilla pudding

3 cups flaked coconut, divided

1 small container whipped topping

**For a low-fat diet, leave out the sugar and use low-fat margarine, low-fat cream cheese, low-fat milk, sugar-free instant pudding and low-fat whipped topping. **

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. In a medium size bowl add the flour, 1/2 cup of the chopped pecans and the margarine. Blend the ingredients together very well. Press the ingredients into a medium-size baking dish and bake at 350 degrees for about 15 minutes or until golden brown. Remove the dish from the oven and set it off to the side to cool. In a small bowl, use a fork to mix together 1-cup of the flaked coconut and the 1-cup of chopped pecans.

Lay the coconut-pecan mixture out on a cookie sheet and toast it in the 350 degree oven until the coconut turns light golden brown. Remove the topping from the oven and set it to the side to cool. Shut off the oven.

In a large bowl add the cream cheese, one teaspoon of vanilla flavoring, one tablespoon of powdered sugar and the instant pudding mix. With an electric mixer gradually blend the milk into the cream cheese mixture. Continue blending until the mixture becomes smooth and creamy. Add two cups of the flaked coconut to the cream cheese mixture and blend it together well. Pour the pudding mixture over the baked crust. Carefully spread the whipped topping over the cream cheese mixture in the baking dish. Top the whipped topping with the toasted coconut flakes and chopped pecan mixture, gently spreading the mixture from one end to the other. Place the baking dish into the refrigerator and chill the mixture until firm and set. This recipe makes approximately 12 servings.