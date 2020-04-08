WHAT'S COOKING? Traditional sweets make perfect desserts

This past weekend, as I was mulling over what to write about for this week’s column, I knew I had to remind you all about the importance of taking time out to "celebrate" Easter even among the current world circumstances.
Easter transcends all else. Thus, countless church services will be streamed online via various social media outlets, some of which will allow virtual interaction. There are also traditional services which are broadcast on television on a weekly basis. And, some churches are planning various sorts of outdoor drive-in services. If none of those options seems suitable, you may choose to read the last few chapters of Matthew and ponder the death, burial and resurrection of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
The following three recipes are easy-to-make, pick-me-up sweets that are quite basically delicious.
Chewies
1 stick of Land O’Lakes Sweet Cream ‘N Salted Butter, melted
3 large eggs at room temperature
1 box Dixie Crystal light brown sugar (no other brand)
1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract (“extract,” not flavoring)
1 cup chopped pecans
2-1/4 cup White Lily self-rising flour
Preheat your oven to 325 degrees for 10 to 15 minutes. While the oven is preheating, place the stick of butter in a large microwave-safe bowl and turn it on about 40 seconds – enough to melt the butter. Allow the butter three or four minutes to cool. Beat in the three large eggs. Then, stir in the brown sugar, vanilla extract, and pecans. Stir until everything is evenly combined. Add the flour a little at a time, stirring to make a smooth, thick batter. Spoon the batter into a buttered 9x13-inch baking dish. Bake at 325 for about 40 to 45 minutes. Allow the chewies to cool before you cut them. Store them in an airtight container or on a plate, tightly covered with plastic wrap.
Six layer bars
1/2 cup butter, softened
1/4 cup sugar
2 cups graham cracker crumbs
6 ounces of chocolate chips
6 ounces of butterscotch chips
1 cup flaked coconut
1 cup chopped pecans
1 can sweetened condensed milk
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Place the butter in a 9x13 baking pan and put it in the oven to melt. Remove the pan from the oven. In a medium bowl, combine the cracker crumbs and sugar. Sprinkle this mixture evenly over the melted butter. Use a fork to "stir" the ingredients together. Press this mixture firmly to make a crust. Sprinkle chocolate chips on top. Top the chocolate chips with butterscotch chips, then flaked coconut, then chopped pecans in layers. Drizzle sweetened condensed milk on top. Bake this yummy, sweet creation at 350 degrees for 20 minutes. Remove the pan from the oven, and allow the pan to cool completely. Cut the dessert/snack into small bars. Store them in an airtight container to retain their freshness.
Tasty cherry winks
1 cup butter or margarine
3-ounce package cream cheese, softened
1 cup sugar
1 egg
1 teaspoon almond extract
2-1/2 cups self-rising flour
1-1/4 cup finely chopped pecans
Candied cherries, halved
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, cream butter or margarine and cream cheese. Gradually add sugar, beating until light and fluffy. Add the egg and almond extract. Beat well. In a separate bowl, combine flour, soda and salt. Add to the creamed mixture. Beat well. Chill this mixture about an hour. Shape dough into 1-inch balls. Roll each ball in the chopped pecans. Place the balls on an ungreased cookie sheet. Press a cherry half into the center of each ball. Bake at 350 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes. This recipe makes several dozen.
Contact writer at tgmhatchell@yahoo.com.
