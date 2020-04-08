WHAT'S COOKING? Traditional sweets make perfect desserts

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This past weekend, as I was mulling over what to write about for this week’s column, I knew I had to remind you all about the importance of taking time out to "celebrate" Easter even among the current world circumstances.

Easter transcends all else. Thus, countless church services will be streamed online via various social media outlets, some of which will allow virtual interaction. There are also traditional services which are broadcast on television on a weekly basis. And, some churches are planning various sorts of outdoor drive-in services. If none of those options seems suitable, you may choose to read the last few chapters of Matthew and ponder the death, burial and resurrection of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

The following three recipes are easy-to-make, pick-me-up sweets that are quite basically delicious.

Chewies

1 stick of Land O’Lakes Sweet Cream ‘N Salted Butter, melted

3 large eggs at room temperature

1 box Dixie Crystal light brown sugar (no other brand)

1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract (“extract,” not flavoring)

1 cup chopped pecans

2-1/4 cup White Lily self-rising flour