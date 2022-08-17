WHAT'S COOKING?: Tis the season for venison dishes

Many folks I know are totally elated that deer season began on August 15 in our region of the state! Having been a hunter throughout my youth and young adulthood, and having cooked deer meat creations more times than I can count, I truly hope that by the time the season ends on New Year's Day that all of our deer hunters’ freezers will be stocked to the brim. You see if you have deer meat on hand, you can use various spices and cooking techniques to transform it into anything from fast food to mouthwatering dinner cuisine. -- venison burgers or tacos, venison roast or tenderloin, etc.

My Grandmother Sarah taught me how to cook wild game when I was in my teens. Grandmother cooked venison any which way you can think of — venison roast, stew, country-fried venison steak and scrumptious meat loafs as well as soups/chili made with ground venison. Now I don’t know what the status of your freezer was as of Monday, but in the days ahead I hope you will consider trying the recipes below. NOTE: Please note that you can use beef, pork, chicken, and/or turkey as a substitute if you'd prefer not to eat venison.

Stuffed bell peppers

4 large green bell peppers

1 tablespoon cooking oil

1 yellow onion, diced

1 pound ground venison

Lawry’s Seasoned Salt to taste

Black pepper to taste

1 package taco seasoning mix (optional)

2 cups cooked white or brown rice

1 can (11-ounce) white niblet corn

1 can tomato sauce

Preheat your oven to 325 degrees. Cut the tops off the bell peppers, scoop out and discard the seeds and membranes. In a large skillet, brown the venison and onion in the oil; add salt and pepper, taco seasoning mix (optional), rice and corn. Stir these ingredients well. Stir in just enough tomato sauce to make the mixture have a “spoonable” consistency. Then fill the peppers. Place the stuffed peppers in a covered casserole dish. Bake them at 325 degrees for 20 minutes. Remove the cover and put the dish back in the oven for another five minutes. This recipe makes four servings.

Venison stroganoff

1-1/2 pounds venison steak or roast

One bottle (12-ounce) Lawry’s Mesquite Marinade with Lime Juice

1 cup flour

1/8 teaspoon Lawry’s Seasoned Salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 cup butter or margarine

1/2 cup green onions, chopped

1 clove garlic, crushed

1/4 pound mushrooms, sliced (optional)

3 tablespoons lemon juice

10.5-ounce can beef Consommé

1/4 cup Burgundy wine

Salt and pepper to taste

1 cup sour cream

Cut the venison into bite-size pieces and combine the pieces with Mesquite Marinade in a resealable bag. Refrigerate this for two hours. Combine the flour, salt and pepper in a small bowl. In a heavy pot, melt butter or margarine, and "brown" the onions and garlic. Remove the meat from the marinade and let it drain. Coat the venison pieces with the flour/salt/pepper mixture and brown the pieces in butter. Add the mushrooms (optional) and drain off any excess butter. Add lemon juice, consommé and wine. Add salt and garlic pepper to taste. Simmer the ingredients for 15 minutes. Stir in the sour cream, cover and simmer for about 15 minutes. Serve this delicious entrée with rice or pasta.

Venison roast

One 2 to 4 pound venison roast

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 tablespoon white vinegar

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tablespoon flour

1-1/2 cups boiling water

1 bay leaf

2 wedges yellow onion

4 carrots, cleaned, coarsely sliced

Preheat your oven to 450 degrees. Rub the venison roast down with oil and vinegar. Then season it well with salt and pepper. Sprinkle the roast evenly with flour. Put it in a roasting pan and roast it on 450 degrees until the flour is browned. Add the boiling water, the bay leaf, onion and carrots. Cover the roaster and cook the roast until it is tender (test it after an hour with a long-pronged fork; if it is not tender cook longer, testing every 20 minutes).

Ginger Ale venison

1 to 2 pounds cubed venison

1 package Lipton beefy onion soup mix (dry)

1 can cream of onion soup

1 liter ginger ale

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. In a large oven-safe baking bowl or dish, mix all of the ingredients together until everything is evenly combined. Bake this combination for two to three hours (the longer, the better). Serve this delicious entrée over white rice or brown rice.