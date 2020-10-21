WHAT'S COOKING? Timely adventure may yield shrimp

Over the months since the “shelter in place” order was lifted and the “go but wear a mask and social distance” order was implemented, I have written about a number of food-related “small group” activities and a few social-distancing adventures – picking strawberries, enjoying apple orchards, going fishing for instance.
And your correspondence revealed that many of you have been quite creative in your quests to enjoy life while keeping your families safe ... going shrimping being the latest idea two folks suggested in their recent emails and one very zealous reader I saw twice in two weeks mentioned, and each included requests for “shrimp recipes.”
Thankfully, white shrimp season is September through December in our great state, so you may all do some quick research to find out all of the specifics on how to go shrimping and then set out for rewarding experiences that will yield great memories and some really good food. To help save you time after you haul your catch home, I am providing an array of shrimp recipes. With more than two months left in the season, you have plenty of time to take your trek and try the food ideas that tempt your taste buds. None of them is difficult to make, but they are all scrumptious fare! (P.S. If you can’t go shrimping, please check your local grocery stores as they have succulent shrimp in stock.)
Shrimp Dip
1 cup cleaned, deveined, boiled shrimp
1/4 cup Miracle Whip
1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire
2 tablespoons heavy cream
Salt and pepper to taste
Puree the shrimp in your blender. Pour this into a medium bowl and add Miracle Whip, Worcestershire sauce and cream. Whip these ingredients until they are creamy. Add salt and pepper and stir, repeating until the dip reaches a taste that suits you. Serve this dip with a tray of your favorite raw vegetables, crackers or toast points.
Shrimp Salad
2 quarts cleaned and deveined, boiled shrimp
3 large eggs, hard boiled, cut into chunks
12 ripe, cherry tomatoes cut in half
1 cup stringed, chopped celery stalks
1/2 cup seeded, chopped green bell pepper
1 cup crumbled feta cheese
3/4 cup Miracle Whip salad dressing
Salt and pepper to taste
Cut the cooked shrimp into halves, add the chunks of eggs, tomatoes, celery, bell pepper, feta cheese, salad dressing and salt and pepper and toss thoroughly to combine all of the ingredients. Chill this salad for at least an hour before serving it. This makes enough shrimp salad for 8 to 10 people.
Chicken-Shrimp Supreme
1/4 cup (1/2 stick) butter
2 tablespoons chopped yellow onion
1/2 pound sliced fresh mushrooms (optional)
2 cans condensed cream of chicken soup
1/2 cup sherry
1/2 cup light cream
1 cup (4 ounces) shredded Cheddar cheese
3 cups cut-up cooked chicken
2 cups cleaned and deveined, boiled shrimp
2 tablespoons chopped parsley
In a 3-quart saucepan, melt the butter. Add the onions and mushrooms, and sauté them for five minutes. Add the soup, and gradually stir in the sherry and light cream. Add the cheese and heat over low heat, stirring occasionally, until the cheese is melted. Add the chicken and shrimp, and thoroughly heat to serving temperature. (Do not bring this mixture to a boil.) Just before serving this, stir in the parsley. Serve this entrée over warm rice. This recipe makes eight scrumptious servings. (This dish may be prepared ahead of time, covered and refrigerated, and reheated just before serving.)
Easy-to-Make Shrimp-Fried Rice
1 cup chopped onions
1 cup chopped green bell pepper
5 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
2 eggs, lightly salted and scrambled
2 pounds cleaned and deveined, boiled shrimp
2 cups cooked rice (firm, not soggy)
Soy sauce, to taste
In a large skillet, saute the onions and pepper in three tablespoons of olive oil until the onions are transparent. Add the eggs and cook for about three minutes on low heat. Pour this mixture into a bowl.
Add two tablespoons olive oil to the skillet and stir in the rice and shrimp. Cook for about five minutes on low heat, stirring gently several times. Pour vegetable/egg mixture into the skillet and add several dashes of soy sauce. Cook on low heat, tossing every minute or two, for about five minutes. Serve with fresh, green salad. This recipe makes six servings.
Succulent Shrimp, Sausage and Rice
4 tablespoons butter
2 stalks of celery, de-stringed and chopped (optional)
2 or 3 large onions, chopped
1 medium bell pepper, chopped
1 pound of your favorite kind of link sausage, cut into medium-size pieces
1 pound of your favorite kind of ground sausage
2 to 3 pounds of large shrimp, cleaned and deveined, chopped into large pieces
4 tablespoons butter
3 tablespoons soy sauce
3 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
1 pound of rice (one medium bag) or more
In a large skillet, melt four tablespoons of butter. Then sauté the chopped celery, onions and bell peppers, link sausage and ground sausage until the sausage is done. Set this pan aside.
In another skillet, melt four tablespoons of butter. Add the soy sauce and Worcestershire sauce and sauté the prepared shrimp pieces until they are done. COMBINE the ingredients of both skillets into a large pot and simmer on very low heat for about 15 minutes so flavors can blend. Meanwhile, cook your rice as usual in a separate pot.
In a large roasting pan or baking pan of sufficient size, combine the sausage and shrimp mixture with the cooked rice. Stir until all of the ingredients are evenly distributed throughout the rice. Cover the pan tightly with foil or a lid. Bake on 350 degrees for about 45 minutes. Serve this scrumptious fare hot.
