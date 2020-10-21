WHAT'S COOKING? Timely adventure may yield shrimp

And your correspondence revealed that many of you have been quite creative in your quests to enjoy life while keeping your families safe ... going shrimping being the latest idea two folks suggested in their recent emails and one very zealous reader I saw twice in two weeks mentioned, and each included requests for “shrimp recipes.”

Thankfully, white shrimp season is September through December in our great state, so you may all do some quick research to find out all of the specifics on how to go shrimping and then set out for rewarding experiences that will yield great memories and some really good food. To help save you time after you haul your catch home, I am providing an array of shrimp recipes. With more than two months left in the season, you have plenty of time to take your trek and try the food ideas that tempt your taste buds. None of them is difficult to make, but they are all scrumptious fare! (P.S. If you can’t go shrimping, please check your local grocery stores as they have succulent shrimp in stock.)